Vernon Maxwell’s Callout Resurfaces After Big3 Answers NBA Champ’s Viral On-Air Promise

For years, basketball fans have been hooked on the five-on-five format. Full courts, fast breaks, and buzzer-beaters were the norm. But Ice Cube had a different vision. With his Big3 league, he introduced a tighter, faster, and more intense 3-on-3 format. And that’s what makes this so different from the traditional court action fans have been witnessing. Another thing that adds to the attraction is the chance to see legends lace up once again. And with Cube’s growing influence, the league is only getting more big names added.

The opening week of the Big3 recently tipped off in Chicago, featuring DMV Trilogy taking on Miami. This year marks a big shift, as teams are now tied to specific cities. Leading the Trilogy is Stephen Jackson, a Big3 lifer and former NBA champ. Before their matchup, he praised the league’s growth. “Sky’s the limit for this league, man.” With names like Clyde Drexler as commissioner and legends like Gary Payton and Dr. J as coaches, the credibility’s never been higher. Even players like Dwight Howard, Lance Stephenson, and Joe Johnson have joined ranks as players!

Now, add Vernon Maxwell to that mix. Jackson, who had been part of Big3 since day one, publicly invited Maxwell to join him. On the All The Smoke podcast, he said, “Max, you got to make some games.” Without missing a beat, Maxwell replied, “Oh man, you know I’m coming to f—k with you, Jack.” The banter turned into a plan. Jackson pitched the idea of Maxwell joining as assistant coach. At the time, it wasn’t clear if Ice Cube would allow that or not. But soon after, Big3’s Instagram lit up: “The unstoppable duo of @stak5 and @vernmonmaxwell11 are joining forces to bring home a championship ring to @big3.trilogy.” Suddenly, it was more than talk, it was official!

That podcast moment only got better. Jackson offered to make it happen himself, even if it cost him. “I even split my check with you where they don’t even have to pay you,” he said. Maxwell laughed and responded, “Cube, you hear what the f—k he said! Let’s make it happen, baby boy!” And Jackson made it clear: Maxwell’s return means more than hype. “Another legend we can have a part of the league,” he said with pride. In hindsight, this new addition could be seen coming, considering Jackson’s enthusiasm for the idea of Mad Max joining.

This is just one of the examples that shows how serious Cube is about bringing in bigger talents!

While Vernon Maxwell steps in, the BIG3 ignites with Dwight Howard’s fiery debut.

The Big3 wasted no time proving it’s more than just a retirement gig. While Vernon Maxwell’s official addition brought nostalgic energy, the season’s opening weekend gave fans something wild and completely unexpected. In their highly anticipated Big3 debuts, Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson didn’t ease in quietly. They exploded literally into a courtside brawl that sent shockwaves through the stands.

Tensions had already been brewing when Stephenson got tangled with a Riot player near half court. Howard stepped in, words flew, and things turned ugly. “He kind of put his hand up like he was going to throw a punch, and I was going to block it,” Howard said. “Then he did it again. So I’m like, All right now. You can’t keep acting like you’re going to throw punches in my face.” Moments later, Howard shoved Stephenson toward the stands. Stephenson responded by tackling him into the VIP section, sending fans scattering. Both players were ejected.

The entire incident was caught live on CBS, and within hours, clips were everywhere. It was chaotic, yes… but it was also headline gold. Ice Cube, the league’s co-founder, responded with a grin: “He added some spice to the game. Welcome to the BIG3.” His vision for the league had always involved big names and big moments, but this debut turned up the volume on both.

Despite the fight, Howard’s debut wasn’t a flop. He tallied 10 points, 7 rebounds, and plenty of attention. “My first time playing, I didn’t understand the physicality,” he said. “Now that I see it, now I can adjust.” As for whether this is just a one-season run? “We’ll see how it goes,” he said. “But I’m happy and excited to play.”

With the league already having a heated start, it seems Vernon Maxwell, with his fiery personality, is the perfect ingredient in the recipe Ice Cube’s been cooking all along.