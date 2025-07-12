What Is Dell Curry’s Net Worth in 2025? Know All About His Investments and Career Earnings

When Amazon Prime Video secured the NBA’s broadcasting rights, fans expected a shake-up behind the mic, and they got one. The network wasted no time assembling a dream team of basketball royalty. Names like Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin, and WNBA legend Candace Parker are set to headline the coverage. Now, another familiar voice is joining the lineup. According to Front Office Sports, Amazon is finalizing a deal to bring Dell Curry on board as an analyst for the 2025–26 NBA season. While teams are busy reshuffling their rosters, Amazon’s quietly building one of its own, packed with legends.

Curry, currently a color commentator for the Charlotte Hornets, isn’t a stranger to NBA fans. During his 16-year playing career, he became the Hornets’ No. 2 all-time leading scorer. And became a respected veteran across the league. And remember, he’s also the father of two NBA sharpshooters, Stephen and Seth Curry. And that’s what makes his presence in the booth all the more fitting. With this announcement, fans aren’t just curious about his new role. Many want to know more details about Dell Curry’s playing days, career milestones, and net worth. And this article’s here to satisfy that curiosity and spotlight one of basketball’s underrated icons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Dell Curry’s Net Worth in 2025?

Dell Curry made a solid 16-year NBA career from 1986 to 2002, suiting up for five different teams along the way. While he never hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Curry’s sharp shooting and veteran presence made him a respected figure in every locker room he joined.

AD

In 2004, his contributions to the game earned him a spot in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. Shortly after retiring, Curry stepped into coaching with the Charlotte Hornets. But within three years, he pivoted to a role that better fit his personality. That was working behind the mic as a broadcaster.

And needless to say, that career shift surely paid off. Because according to Celebrity Net Worth, Dell Curry holds an estimated net worth of $8 million in 2025. His fortune stems from a blend of NBA salaries, long-running broadcasting gigs, and smart business ventures off the court. Though he stayed mostly out of the spotlight compared to his sons. Dell’s steady, low-profile grind has built him a legacy and a bank account worth noting.

How Much Did Dell Curry Earn from His NBA Career?

Dell Curry pocketed $19.8 million in salary during his 16-year NBA run. It’s a respectable haul for his era. Most of his earnings came during his decade-long stay in Charlotte, where he became a fan favorite and franchise staple. It’s also the station where he snagged the 1994 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. This feat further solidified his value as a reliable veteran. Adjusted for today’s inflation, that total climbs to roughly $35 million. His peak payday came in the 1997–98 season, when he earned $3.66 million with the Charlotte Hornets.

Sure, his numbers might seem modest compared to today’s NBA paydays, but Curry’s consistency kept him cashing checks and contributing for nearly two decades. And that is a feat in itself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What Are Dell Curry’s Investments and Business Ventures?

After hanging up his jersey, Dell Curry made a smooth pivot into sports broadcasting, lending his sharp court sense to NBA and college basketball coverage. His ability to break down the game’s nuances made him a valued voice behind the mic, especially for Hornets fans. But Curry didn’t stop at commentary.

He’s quietly built a portfolio of real estate holdings and private business ventures. And it was a well-calculated, measured, long-game approach to financial stability. And all those investments have allowed him to maintain steady income streams well beyond his playing days.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Equally important, this Charlotte Hornets’ legend channeled his platform into meaningful community work. He founded the Dell Curry Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to youth education and drug prevention programs in Charlotte, North Carolina. Yes, it didn’t add any zeroes into his bank account, but through this, he’s made a lasting social impact. And proved the fact that his commitment extends far beyond all those financial returns.

His journey from Sixth Man of the Year to media figure and business investor is a playbook in adaptability. Curry’s career evolution underscores the value of financial foresight, versatility, and using one’s influence to uplift others. It’s a blueprint many athletes would be wise to follow.