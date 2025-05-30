Who Are Allen Iverson’s Kids? Everything to Know About His Family with Ex, Tawanna Turner

Conspiracies and controversy are basically part of the package when you’re a world-famous athlete. Nobody really escapes that matrix. And if there’s one name that’s carried the heaviest load of those perks and problems, it’s Allen Iverson. The man spent 14 unforgettable years lighting up NBA courts, snagging 11 All-Star nods along the way. But if we’re being honest, more than those honors, it was his headline-making moments off the court that kept his name in constant rotation.

Yet, through all the drama and tough nights, it wasn’t the trophies or the paychecks that kept him steady; it was his kids. Iverson once admitted, “When I had hard losses, didn’t play well, you know, the media treating me like they did throughout my career, I always came home and forgot about all of that once I saw y’all. So, thanks for being my crutch and I love y’all so much.” That right there says it all.

Allen has five children with his ex-wife, Tawanna Turner. And while his kids have been a source of comfort and pride, his marriage, on the other hand, was anything but smooth sailing. The two were high school sweethearts, and though their love story didn’t have the fairytale ending fans hoped for. They managed to find peace and remain on good terms even after the fallout. But through it all, his children have remained his lighthouse, his steady anchor through every storm.

So in this piece, we’ll talk about Allen’s bond with Tawanna, the ups and downs of their relationship. And a closer look at his five children, who mean the world to him.

Allen Iverson’s fallen relationship with Tawanna Turner

Once upon a time, Allen Iverson and Tawanna Turner were high school sweethearts. After years of dating and standing by each other’s side, the two finally tied the knot on August 3, 2001. Not long after, life seemed good. The couple welcomed three more children, adding to their growing family and becoming proud parents to five: Tiaura Iverson, Isaiah Rahsaan Iverson, Allen II Iverson, Messiah Lauren Iverson, and Dream Alijha Iverson. From the outside, it looked like the Iversons were living the dream. But behind the scenes, things were quietly unraveling.

The marriage hit rough waters faster. Iverson’s struggles with financial debt, gambling, drinking habits, and, heartbreakingly, accusations of physical abuse created cracks too deep to ignore. Tawanna, strong and steady through it all, eventually reached her breaking point. She first filed for divorce in 2009. But, like in so many love stories, emotions ran high, and Iverson pleaded with her to give their marriage another shot. She withdrew the case. Sadly, the issues didn’t go away.

By 2011, Tawanna filed for divorce again. The process was messy, marked by constant arguments and heartbreak. It took two years before their divorce was finalized in 2013. As part of the settlement, Tawanna was awarded $3 million.

But here’s where their story takes an unexpected turn. Despite all the pain, despite the public mess, the one thing they could always agree on was their children. Those five kids were the glue that held some form of peace between them. For their sake, Allen and Tawanna chose to reconcile on friendly terms. Up next, let’s meet the children who became Allen’s anchor when the rest of his world fell apart.

Allen Iverson’s five children

Tiaura Iverson (29 years)

Allen and Tawanna welcomed their first child, Tiaura Iverson, on December 16, 1994. She’s built a strong social media presence, amassing nearly 72,000 followers on Instagram. Tiaura is also a makeup blogger, sharing beauty tutorials and lifestyle content on TikTok, keeping herself steadily in the public eye.

Allen Iverson II (27 years)

Their second child, Allen Iverson II, lovingly called “Deuce” by his father, was born in 1998. While Deuce has largely kept a low public profile, his LinkedIn account reveals that he attended El Camino College in Torrance, California, from 2018 to 2020.

Isaiah Rahsaan Iverson (21 years)

Allen and Tawanna’s third child, Isaiah Rahsaan Iverson, was named in honor of one of Iverson’s childhood friends. In 2022, Allen celebrated Isaiah’s high school graduation with a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, “Congratulations on finishing what you started. This is just one of many journeys you will take through life.” While Isaiah tends to stay out of the public spotlight, his bond with his father remains strong.

Messiah Lauren Iverson (19 years)

Born on August 15, 2005, Messiah is Allen’s fourth child. Known as his “boobie boob” on social media, Messiah has received public birthday tributes from her famous dad. In 2019, Iverson proudly shared her junior high graduation online, marking another milestone in her life.

Dream Iverson (16 years)

The youngest of the Iverson clan, Dream was born in October 2008. Allen often refers to her as his “twin” and “mini me” in Instagram posts, showcasing the tight father-daughter bond they share.

Despite the ups and downs, the lawsuits, and the media storms, it’s Iverson’s five children who quietly became the glue. Whether it was birthday parties, graduations, or simple family moments away from the cameras, they’ve held the bond intact. While Allen and Tawanna’s marriage didn’t survive, their commitment to showing up for their kids has kept them tied together in life’s bigger picture.