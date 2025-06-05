Yao Ming Can’t Resist Trolling Carmelo Anthony After China Link-Up Turns to Wine Talk

The NBA has always been a league famously built on fierce rivalries and cutthroat competition between its top teams and players. From ruthless trash talk on the court to sharp personal jabs, fans have seen nearly everything this league could possibly offer. Sure, rivalries drive drama, but once the arena lights dim, many players become genuine friends. And honestly, Carmelo Anthony and Yao Ming are perfect examples of how intense competitors can later become close off the hardwood. Once fierce opponents battling on the biggest stage. Today, they share a bond built on respect and years of unforgettable moments.

Carmelo Anthony is currently in China as Fanatics—the world’s largest licensed sports merch retailer—prepares to open its first mainland store. And who better than Carmelo to help hype up the big launch and connect with basketball fans on the other side? Since he was in Shanghai, it made perfect sense to visit his longtime friend and former on-court rival, Yao Ming. He dropped by to see Yao and received nothing but a warm, brotherly welcome in return.

In a recent Instagram post from HoopsChina, we caught Carmelo Anthony linking up with his old friend, Yao Ming in Shanghai. As soon as they met, Carmelo greeted him, “Always good to see you, man,”. Yao shot back, “How you doing?” After the greetings, Yao couldn’t resist teasing Melo, giving his stomach a playful poke while hinting he’s packing on a little weight. Carmelo laughed it off, replying, “Keeping it down over here,” but Yao wasn’t letting it slide, adding, “When you play, you’re already overweight.” That comeback had the whole room, including Melo and the two others around, bursting into laughter.

But when Carmelo revealed he’d be sticking around for “two more day” before heading out, Yao genuinely looked a little bummed. You could tell he didn’t love the idea of not knowing when they’d cross paths again. It hit him for a second. Carmelo quickly lightened the mood by sliding his wine business into the conversation. As the reason for leaving, he grinned and said, “We’ll sell some wines. Yeah, we’re going to sell some wine over there.”

That line cracked everyone up again, bringing the room right back to laughter and old-school banter like nothing ever changed. Carmelo may have spent 19 long seasons in the league. And built countless friendships over the years, but a few names always stayed closest to him. Yao Ming is one of those rare bonds, and so was Kobe Bryant. It’s a brotherhood Carmelo still holds tight in his heart.

Carmelo Anthony opens up about his memories with Kobe Bryant

The NBA world was heartbroken after losing Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash. Bryant mentored and inspired countless stars. But his bond with Carmelo Anthony felt particularly personal and unique. Last year, on an episode of the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, Melo and Kid Mero reflected on their memories of Bryant’s powerful legacy. As they marked four years since Kobe’s passing. Carmelo recalled one unforgettable chapter from their time together during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Recalling those legendary Team USA practices, Carmelo shared how he helped the competitive Kobe loosen up with teammates off the court. “But it didn’t matter. Once we were on that court, I’m just a naturally, Melo… That’s just my personality,” Anthony reflected warmly. Carmelo said.

He added, “I made sure everybody was good. You’re not coming to practice without laughing, vibing, and having some damn fun too.” Melo admitted he often played peacemaker between fierce competitors, balancing intense practices with humor and good vibes every single session.

Interestingly, although LeBron James and Kobe Bryant shared mutual respect, it was Carmelo Anthony who grew closest to Bryant that summer. The Los Angeles Lakers star even admitted back then that Kobe’s strongest connection during the Olympics wasn’t LeBron. It was Melo instead. That tight bond was built on fierce competition and brotherhood. And it eventually became one of Carmelo’s favorite memories from his time alongside the Black Mamba.