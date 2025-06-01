Zaya Uses Birthday Spotlight to School Dwyane Wade & Co. As Pride Month Kicks off With Honor

“As an African American male, to be so openly and outwardly accepting,” Zaya Wade said in a Seventeen interview, “I hope that it will continue to inspire people to allow themselves to learn and understand queerness before bashing it.” Her words were directed towards how accepting Dwyane Wade has been towards her. He didn’t let his upbringing or beliefs strangle her desire to be her true self. Rather, he provided her with quiet strength and confidence. Wade stood by her even when she was getting a lot of backlash on the internet after coming out as trans in 2020.

That strength didn’t just stay in their home, it became something bigger. After Zaya’s public transition, the Wades turned their platform into a purpose. They helped launch Translatable, a digital space aimed at LGBTQ+ youth and their families to feel seen, heard, and supported. Dwyane made a choice to grow, learn, and show up for his kids. And just recently, we saw another glimpse of that growth. This time, it came wrapped in birthday candles and a microphone.

Zaya just turned eighteen, and instead of the usual celebration, her father handed her the spotlight. On his podcast The Timeout, Wade dedicated an entire episode to her. The title itself speaks a lot: “Unapologetically Zaya Wade: Discussing Her Confidence, Translatable & Becoming an Icon”. Recently, he shared a clip from the episode on his Instagram. In the clip, Chris Johnson asked a question if people not from the LGBTQ community can also use the words “queer”. And her response?

Zaya’s laugh followed, and she answered simply: “Well, I mean, don’t use it the wrong way, but yeah.” The conversation took off from there, with Johnson admitting, “Yeah. I’m from the South.” Wade, curious and open, asked, “Educate us, because a lot of people out here do not know.” Zaya broke it down in her own way. She explained that “the Q stands for queer,” and they “wouldn’t add that if we didn’t want to use it.” She further explained how it is differentiated:

“All of them fall under queer, except for transgender, because it’s just a gender thing, not a sexuality thing, which people like to associate sexuality and gender a lot.” She described it as an umbrella for identities without fixed labels, especially for kids figuring things out. “Same with like the I intersex. It’s also a gender thing, but yeah, Queer is anything you want to be,” she said. Zaya took the chance to finally end the doubts of Wade and Co. with this.

A look at how Zaya’s quiet battle and Dwyane Wade’s support shape her next chapter

Zaya Wade had more than a birthday to celebrate on May 27, 2025. She reached a major milestone as she stepped into adulthood. With college coming up and big fashion moments behind her, she’s facing what’s next with calm confidence. Just recently, Wade shared her on the runway for MAC and H&M. Interestingly, at one point, Wade, Gabrielle, and Zaya were all on stage.

But behind all the glamor and achievements, it seems Zaya has been quietly facing her own struggles. It appears that Zaya lives with a rare visual condition that makes reading and screen time harder than most people realize.

Dwyane Wade recently opened up about it in a People interview last year. He explained that Zaya struggles with a visual impairment, one that makes reading and screen use more challenging. Despite that, she’s never let it derail her drive. “Zaya, witnessing you develop into a powerful young woman has been the best pleasure of my life,” he wrote on Instagram, celebrating her strength. And honestly, it’s easy to see where she gets it.

Gabrielle Union, her stepmom and loudest cheerleader, added that Zaya’s journey has been filled with “tears, joy, and love.” From being thrust into the public eye to managing both her identity and health, Zaya has had to learn fast. Though she hasn’t revealed her college choice yet, she told Essence she plans to study fashion and social justice. “I wish to help others using my voice,” she said. What’s more impressive is that despite her condition, she has managed to keep up her grades!

The Wades know that college will bring new challenges, but their confidence in Zaya is unshakable. Gabrielle once told Time, “This family rests on love. Nothing can change that.” That support is what continues to ground Zaya, who shows that real strength isn’t about perfection. It’s about showing up, again and again, with purpose.

