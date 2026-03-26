Who Are Sarah Strong’s Parents? Meet Former WNBA Star Allison Feaster & NC State Alum Danny Strong

Sarah Strong has had a unique life. Born on February 3, 2006, she grew up in Spain and became fluent in Spanish, and got immersed in basketball culture in that country.

She has always grown up surrounded by basketball because of her parents. Naturally, being an amazing athlete was in her DNA, and later she nourished her skills to improve more. So let’s see how she grew up in a multicultural environment and how her parents helped her become a basketball star.

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Who is Sarah Strong’s Father, Danny Strong?

Sarah is the daughter of Allison Feaster and Danny Strong, who are both athletes. Sarah spent the first 10 years of her life in Spain, and both her parents used to play for European teams.

Danny was a forward for North Carolina State University (NC State) before transitioning to the French National Basketball League, per ESPN. He had played professionally for 15 seasons overseas in Europe and Spain. He trained Sarah, and she became a top UConn prospect.

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Danny is from South Carolina and attended Spartanburg Methodist Junior College. He was a 6-6 forward and started all 63 games he appeared in with the Wolfpack, posting averages of 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

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He now runs The Strong Center in New Hill, N.C., and is also an assistant girls’ varsity basketball coach at Grace Christian School in Fuquay-Varina, N.C. Strong finished her high school career at Grace Christian as well.

Who is Sarah Strong’s Mother, Allison Feaster?

Allison is Sarah’s mother, and she, too, was an athlete back in the day. Allison Feaster-Strong (often known as Allison Feaster), is a basketball legend in her own right.

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She is a native of Chester, South Carolina, and started by playing varsity basketball at Chester High School in the seventh grade. In her six years of playing varsity basketball, she scored over 3,400 points and acquired various prep honors before moving on to play collegiately at Harvard in 1994.

After that, she went to Harvard and won Ivy League Freshman of the Year in 1995 and was named Ivy League Player of the Year in each of her final three seasons. She led the NCAA in total rebounds as a junior and total points as a junior and senior. In 1998, Feaster-Strong led 16-seed Harvard to a historic upset win over 1-seed Stanford in the NCAA Tournament. She was also inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

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She was also the fifth overall pick in the 1998 WNBA draft and appeared in 284 games over 10 seasons. She played for the Los Angeles Sparks, Charlotte Sting, and Indiana Fever. Apart from that, she has also played professionally in Portugal, France, Spain, and Italy.

Naturally, with such talented parents, Sarah was also bound to have athletic skills in her DNA.

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Are Sarah Strong’s Parents Former Professional Athletes?

Both of Sarah’s parents have been national-level athletes. Both of them started with college and school basketball to finally play for their national teams and even European teams.

In fact, both of them were childhood sweethearts and met in high school. They got married, and Sarah was born in 2006. Because of her parents’ basketball careers, she spent the first 10 years of her life in Spain.

Feaster took the 2007 season off from the WNBA before playing her final season in 2008 and officially retired from basketball in 2016. She was hired by the Celtics in 2020 and is currently the franchise’s vice president of team operations and organizational growth.

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What is Sarah Strong’s Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Sarah is an American/French basketball player and also spent her time in Spain as a child. In fact, she was born in Spain as well. However, her parents are from Carolina, and thus she is also American. On top of that, she has African-American heritage as well, so her background was pretty diverse and unique.

She’s not only fluent in English but also in Spanish, since the first 10 years of her life were spent in Spain. Her international upbringing gives her the edge over a lot of her peers.

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She was born overseas to two amazing athletes who definitely loved Team USA while being educated at a Christian Academy and evolving into a secular sensation.

How Did Sarah Strong’s Parents Influence Her Basketball Career?

Sarah did have to live in Spain for a long time because of her parents’ careers, but her parents never sacrificed her goals for anything. They shifted to America so that she could pursue her basketball career as well.

Her switch between basketball cultures helped inform her versatile style of play. “There was an emphasis on creativity in European ball,” she told the ESPN website. “But Carolina basketball taught me toughness.”

Her parents provided her with mentorship, elite-level experience, and motivation. With the basketball pedigree in her family, it isn’t surprising that one of Sarah’s earliest memories is in the gym with her mom and the CB Alcobendas.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 22: UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong 21 looks to the sidelines during the women s college basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and UConn Huskies on February 22, 2025, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 22 Women s – UConn at Butler EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2502203349

“We would play in the morning, and they would have a game at night, and [I remember] just being there the whole day and watching them practice and trying to do the drills they were doing,” she said.

Her parents gave her a blend of European and American cultures that helped her navigate her career in both countries. Her story is not just about basketball, but a sign of how the right support and motivation can help an athlete grow.