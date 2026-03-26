Who Is Rienk Mast? Nebraska Basketball Star’s Parents, Nationality, Ethnicity & Net Worth

Rienk Mast has had a unique journey to American basketball. Like many other athletes, he was not really born in America and was already a professional collegiate-level star before coming onto the American basketball scene. So how did he do it? What was his journey like?

Who Is Rienk Mast?

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Rienk Mast is a Dutch basketball player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The 6’8” power forward has achieved significant success in both Europe and America. He has played both in European and American college basketball, notably as a versatile big man at Bradley University and the University of Nebraska.

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His major accomplishments include recording a rare triple-double, leading his team in key statistics, academic accolades, and professional awards in the Netherlands.

What Is Rienk Mast’s Nationality? Where Is He From?

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Mast is a Dutch professional basketball player and was born in Groningen, Netherlands, which makes him a citizen of the Netherlands. He’s also a member of the Dutch national basketball team and currently plays for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

He has not only represented America, but also his home country in national and international competitions. He also played at the FIBA European Champion level. Born on July 19 th 2001, he was always interested in basketball, but interestingly, it was not such a famous sport back in his own country. This is why his parents were pretty surprised by his choice.

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He was just eight years old when he decided to play basketball, and then he moved to America after high school. In fact, he just led his team in Nebraska to their first win in March Madness.

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Who Are Rienk Mast’s Parents?

Mast having a sports affinity and athletic brilliance is not surprising at all. Well, it is because both his parents were also athletes. He lived with his parents, Willy Reinalda-Mast and Erik Mast, and his brother, Jelte. Both of his parents played korfball, a popular Dutch co-ed sport that Mast himself played before shifting to basketball.

Erik says that Rienk has always been ‘very good’. “That is not common for such a tall boy.” Rienk adds: ‘Only in the case of extreme growth spurts was the coordination a week less.’ As a tall, handy boy, he was interesting to scouts. His father also said, “He has the talent and the mentality. But otherwise it is waiting. Working hard is the only thing he really has in hand. ‘”

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What Is Rienk Mast’s Ethnicity?

Mast has a Dutch citizenship since he was born there and also played for the Dutch national basketball team. He was shipped to America when he was in high school, so he grew up with a blend of both American and Dutch cultures in his life.

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At home, he had his parents and brother, who taught him not only the ways and traditions of his country but also the discipline that he showcases. And outside in college, he grew up with the American culture of passion and teamwork.

Does Rienk Mast Come From a Sports Family?

Yes, the strong power forward does come from a sports-oriented family since both his parents played korfball back in their home country.

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This is a popular coed sport in the Netherlands, and he also started playing this sport before switching to basketball. Korfball is a Dutch sport that is similar to basketball, played with a pole and a basket, but without a backboard. Since basketball was not as famous in the Netherlands, his parents would be surprised by his choice, and that too when he was just eight years old.

What is Rienk Mast’s Net Worth?

The exact net worth of Mast is not known publicly, but as a student athlete and famous basketball player for two countries, his NIL deal is definitely very lucrative.

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He has NIL opportunities available via Opendorse, with rates ranging from $172–$1,134 for social media posts, appearances, and content creation. In fact, senior forward Rienk Mast used his earnings to buy his girlfriend a Lola Blanket, which can cost up to $400, as a promise if the Huskers won the tournament. “She was a little annoyed with us being in Las Vegas for so long, so she told me if we won it, I had to get her one of those,” Mast said. “All the girls are huge fans of them now. So when we won, I got her that. I really like to give people gifts.”

So he definitely has a good amount of earnings from his college career and loves to clamp her, his friends, and family with the same.