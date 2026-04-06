Who Are Trey McKenney’s Parents? Meet John and Jasmine McKenney

John “Trey” McKenney III, a standout point guard for the Michigan Wolverines, seems destined for the hardwood. His connection to the sport feels like fate, particularly given that his deep-rooted family legacy resides right in his Michigan hometown.

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From his grandfather and aunt to his own parents, nearly every member of the McKenney family has contributed to the basketball culture of the Great Lakes State. Let’s take a closer look at the support system behind the 2025 McDonald’s All-American.

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Who Is Trey McKenney’s Father, John McKenney?

Trey’s father, John McKenney II, has been the primary architect of his son’s development. Acting as a central guide throughout Trey’s journey to the University of Michigan, John has remained a constant presence in the stands and in his son’s ear. In an interview with CBS News, he reflected on his son’s transition into his freshman year.

“The way he is as a person, how driven he is as a young man, is why, as a father, I’m not surprised by anything he achieves,” John McKenney II remarked. He also noted that Trey had developed an affinity for the Wolverine program from a very young age.

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Alongside Trey’s mother, Jasmine, John prioritizes attending every game, providing an unwavering foundation of support. For a rising star, such a consistent parental presence is invaluable.

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Who Is Trey McKenney’s Mother, Jasmine McKenney?

Much like his father, Jasmine McKenney serves as a vital anchor in Trey’s life. Together, his parents instilled the value of sacrifice, motivating him to dedicate early mornings and late nights to honing his craft.

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Trey’s lineage is particularly prestigious on his mother’s side. His maternal grandfather, Woodrow Stanley, was a towering figure in Michigan politics, serving as the first African-American mayor of Flint from 1991 to 2002. Additionally, his aunt, Linnell Jones-McKenney, was a Flint basketball pioneer, recognized as the city’s first female professional player.

With such a rich heritage, Jasmine ensured Trey remained grounded, focusing heavily on his education at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. As the daughter of Detroit Public School League legend Stanley Jones, Jasmine has expressed immense pride in seeing Trey carry the family’s athletic torch forward.

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What is the Background and Ethnicity of Trey McKenney’s Parents?

The McKenney family is African American, with roots deeply embedded in Michigan history. This connection is most notable through Trey’s grandfather’s political service in Flint, which established a legacy of leadership within the state.

Playing for his hometown Wolverines is more than just a career choice for Trey; it is the “cherry on top” of a lifetime spent in Michigan. He isn’t just building his own brand; he is enhancing a multi-generational family heritage.

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Does Trey McKenney Have Siblings?

There is currently no public information regarding whether Trey has siblings. Most reports focus on his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines and his relentless drive to elevate his team’s performance. What is clear, however, is his tight-knit bond with his parents, whom he frequently credits for his success.

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How Did Trey McKenney’s Parents Influence His Career?

Trey is quick to acknowledge the sacrifices his parents made to fuel his basketball dreams. Beyond their physical presence at games, they made difficult decisions regarding his future.

Speaking to Flint Side, Jasmine admitted that balancing high-level athletics with academics was a priority, even if it meant Trey leaving home early. “We chose Orchard Lake because of its exceptional academic offerings,” she explained. “Initially, we were nervous about our then 14-year-old being away from home, but it accelerated his growth and prepared him for the college experience.”

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Trey’s appreciation for this support peaked during the MHSAA D1 championship. “Having both sides of the family and my school there to support me—and winning it all on my father’s birthday—was an incredible moment,” he shared.

With such a formidable support system and a humble work ethic, Trey McKenney is primed for success. What do you think of his impressive family history? Which athlete’s background should we explore next?