UConn vs East Texas A&M: Injury Report, How to Watch, Predictions & More

The UConn Huskies are back home after a huge road win, but they cannot afford to look past their next opponent. Even with a major talent gap, every game matters for a team with national title hopes. The Huskies host the East Texas A&M Lions on Friday night in a matchup that is all about managing health and momentum. Let’s look at how the two teams fare, and where fans can watch them play.

How to Watch UConn Huskies vs. East Texas A&M?

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Tip-off Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

TV: Peacock and NBC Sports Network | Stream: Peacock streaming service | Radio: UConn Sports Network

Venue: Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

UConn Huskies vs. East Texas A&M: Injury Report

The UConn Huskies face a major question at center. Tarris Reed Jr. is dealing with an ankle injury and was already ruled out of the last game against Kansas.

“It’s the way he came out of the (Illinois) game, just how he was feeling, the way he felt the last couple of days,” Dan Hurley said. “Tarris has got to get himself healthy, and he’s gotta get on the court.”

Reed remains day-to-day and is considered a game-time decision for Friday night. His absence would impact UConn’s interior depth. For the East Texas A&M Lions, there is no injury to report. The team is fully healthy coming into this contest. This marks the second straight season these two programs have met.

UConn won last season’s meeting 81-46. The Huskies are heavily favored again, but managing player minutes is a priority with bigger games on the horizon.

UConn vs. East Texas A&M: Projected Starting Lineups

Silas Demary Jr. Damian Garcia Solo Ball Vinny Sigona Jaylin Stewart Gianni Hunt Alex Karaban Josh Taylor Tarris Reed Jr.* Ronnie Harrison

*Reed is questionable with an ankle injury.

UConn vs East Texas A&M: Preview and Prediction

East Texas A&M visits the No. 5 UConn Huskies after Damian Garcia scored 20 points in the Lions’ 84-67 victory over the Army Black Knights. The Lions are playing their third straight game in the Northeast. They are one victory away from matching their win total from all of last season.

Imago Dec 2, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley congratulates guard Braylon Mullins (24) against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Guard Gianni Hunt was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week. He averaged 14 points in two wins last week. “It was great,” Lions coach Jaret Von Rosenberg said. “We get performances from different guys.” Von Rosenberg is making a return to Connecticut after being a former assistant at Hartford.

UConn’s elite defense, ranked eighth nationally, should dominate. The Huskies hold a major size advantage across the court. East Texas A&M struggles in most offensive metrics, including poor three-point shooting and high turnovers.

ESPN’s matchup predictor estimates the Huskies have a 99 percent chance of winning. The prediction is a comfortable UConn victory. The focus will be on staying sharp and avoiding any unnecessary setbacks before next week’s Jimmy V Classic against Florida.

What does this mean right now? It is a final opportunity for UConn to integrate Braylon Mullins and hopefully get Tarris Reed Jr. healthy. What happens next? The Huskies face No. 15 Florida at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night in a much stiffer test, and this should be their prep game.