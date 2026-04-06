What Is Trey McKenney’s Ethnicity and Nationality? Exploring Michigan Wolverines Star’s Background and Religion

John Trey McKenny is just 19 years old, and he is already an up-and-coming basketball star for the Michigan Wolverines. While we are already privy to the achievements that he has, including being a 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup Gold Medalist, what about his roots?

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He’s not just his basketball talent and scoreboard, even though this is what his career is. He is more than that. He is an amalgamation of his ethnicity, nationality, and upbringing. So let’s take a deep dive and see what his life was like before breaking into basketball.

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Where Is Trey McKenney from, and What Is His Nationality?

The famous point guard for the Wolverines is an American citizen. He was born in Flint, Michigan on 6th September 2006 to John and Jasmine McKenney. His parents have been instrumental in the development of his basketball skills and his father was the one who trained him and became his first-ever coach when he was a child.

He cultivated the grit, hard work, and perseverance that we see in Trey. In fact, he grew up in a family with a lot of basketball legacy, especially because of his aunt. Trey’s aunt, Linnell Jones McKenney, is recognized as the first professional women’s basketball player from Flint, Michigan.

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What Is Trey McKenney’s Ethnicity and Family Background?

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Trey is African-American, and he has a very rich heritage attached to Michigan. His maternal grandfather, Woodrow Stanley, was the first African-American mayor of Flint.

On top of that, his Aunt Linnell Jones McKenney was Flint’s first female professional basketball player, playing for the St. Louis Streaks of the Women’s Basketball League and spending six seasons in Italy, where she scored 84 points for Vicenza.

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What Religion Does Trey McKenney Follow?

Trey comes from a family of very high character and strong faith. “Trey embodies everything it means to be a Michigan Man,” U-M coach Dusty May said upon his signing. “He comes from a family of strong faith and high character.”

He also has a strong Christian faith and is vocal about the same. He frequently shares his faith journey publicly, including discussing his commitment to God and Christianity during high-profile moments like Easter weekend. He recently spoke about playing during the Easter weekend and said that he grew up around the church. He also said that his grandfather is a pastor.

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Which High School Did Trey McKenney Attend?

Trey attended Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory (Orchard Lake, MI). He was also ranked among the top high school players nationally as a two-time AP D1 Player of the Year in Michigan.

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He was always known as a strong, physical scorer who could create his own shot and rebound. He was also the one who led St. Mary’s to a 27-1 record as a junior and was considered one of the top players in the state.

Now he is helping the Wolverines reach the title game, and he surely has more record-breaking moments coming up in the future!