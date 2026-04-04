Who Are Andrej Stojakovic’s Parents? Meet NBA Legend Peja Stojakovic and Greek Mother Aleka Kamila

Andrej Stojakovic was born on 17th August 2004 and is a standout basketball guard for the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team. He already has an amazing resume and played for Stanford, the Cardinal, and the California Golden Bears.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Interestingly, his life always revolved around sports because of his father. So how did his childhood shape him? What culture did he grow up in? Let’s dig deep into this life and see the experiences that shaped his personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Andrej Stojakovic’s father, Peja Stojakovic?

Andrej’s father is none other than 2011 NBA champion, and three NBA All-Star Predrag “Peja” Stojaković. He has a famous reputation as an elite three-point shooter. He was born on June 9, 1977, and is a Serbian basketball icon renowned for his achievements in the NBA. Standing at 6 feet 10, he played predominantly as a small forward and earned numerous accolades for his sharpshooting.

Imago Credit: NBA/YouTube

Peja’s illustrious career saw him play for teams such as the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Hornets, and Toronto Raptors. He also contributed significantly to the Yugoslavian national team’s triumphs in international competitions. Being the son of a famous NBA star comes with its own courts and challenges. However, Andrej got all the support from his father and the first mentorship, which is helping him create his own legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Peja Stojakovic do now after his NBA career?

Peja retired on December 19, 2011, shortly after winning the NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks. After his NBA career, he also served as an executive in the Sacramento Kings’ front office.

Peja has emphasized focusing on his family and supporting his son Andrej’s basketball journey following his retirement, often watching him from the sidelines.

Who is Andrej Stojakovic’s mother, Aleka Kamila?

Andrej grew up with a unique blend of cultures and heritage thanks to both his parents. His mother, Aleka, is Greek and a former model and high jumper.

She was not only a Greek model but also a TV presenter, and her contribution to her son’s life was priceless. She always supported her son in his endeavors, and her Greek heritage adds another layer of cultural richness to Andrej’s life.

What are Andrej Stojakovic’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Andrej’s parents hail from different nationalities and ethnicities, which typically gives him a unique edge over his team members. While his father, Peja Stojaković, embodies Serbian heritage, his mother, Aleka Kamila, represents Greek lineage. This dual nationality grants Andrej diverse opportunities in both his personal life and his athletic endeavors.

He embraces both cultures and holds dual citizenship in America and Greece. Since his mom is from Greece, he was very excited to represent the maternal side of culture and country.

How did Andrej Stojakovic’s parents influence his basketball career?

Andrej always had his parents’ support and help throughout his basketball career. On top of that, since his father is already a former NBA star, he got direct basketball mentorship from his dad. On top of that, his mother’s athletic background was also a big help. His exposure to sports and how sports leagues worked from a very early age helped him navigate the challenges and ropes of the NBA early.

“I know some guys just don’t even want to be compared to their dads who played in the league,” Andrej said to SI. “But I’d personally love to have as successful a career in the NBA as my dad did. I want it on my own, yeah, but I’m definitely gonna follow his blueprint to get it done.”

Andrej, 18, was born in Thessaloniki, Greece, where Peja played professionally until he joined the Kings in 1998. Unfortunately for the 6’7″ scoring guard, memories of his father’s glory days are spotty at best.

“Man, I don’t remember most of it,” Andrej says with a laugh. “I was so young; I just remember being in the tunnel and the locker room and stuff. I wish I could experience it now because I could embrace it so much more, having an understanding of it as I do. But that’s what I mean about making my own way; now I can try and get there to make my own memories.”

Does Andrej Stojakovic have siblings?

Andrej does have siblings, a sister named Mila Stojakovic and a brother named Maksimo Stojakovic. His sister, Mila, is a volleyball player who has played for the Pepperdine University women’s volleyball team.

You might not know about his career yet, but one thing you will hear his coaches and friends always say is the kindness he shows to his siblings and teammates. He is always busy concentrating on his game, never breaking a smile or a word, aware that the spotlight is on him and that people know who he is because of his father.

They wanted to see if he’s any good, especially since he recently picked up scholarship offers from Kentucky, Kansas, and UCLA. And he did prove himself. He has even led his team to a Sweet 16 win recently. So, the state is expecting more achievements from the Serbian Greek basketball star, who is definitely making his own legacy while keeping his father’s achievements alive.