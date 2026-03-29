Who Are Ashley Sofilkanich’s Parents? Meet JoEllen & Don Sofilkanich

Ashley Sofilkanich is a standout player for the Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team and previously competed with the Bucknell Bison women’s basketball team. Her rise in the sport comes as little surprise, given her deeply rooted athletic background.

Basketball runs in her family across generations, shaping both her passion and skill set. With that legacy behind her, it’s worth exploring how she found her way into the game—and the key influences that guided her journey.

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Who is Ashley Sofilkanich’s father, Don Sofilkanich?

Ashley Sofilkanich comes from a deeply athletic family, and much of that influence traces back to her father, Don Sofilkanich. He is a football coach who has built his career at the high school level, known for his leadership and ability to develop competitive teams.

Don has coached at Sayreville and previously made a notable impact at Asbury Park, where he helped turn the program around, according to reports from the Asbury Park Press. His experience in coaching and sports culture played a key role in shaping Ashley’s competitive mindset from an early age.

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Athletics run strong on both sides of her family. Her mother, JoEllen, was a standout high school basketball player who scored over 1,000 career points. The legacy extends even further back—her grandfather, the late Edmund Paczkowski, also played college basketball at Monmouth College.

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With two sisters, Taylor and Brooke, also part of this sports-driven household, Ashley grew up surrounded by competition, discipline, and a strong foundation in athletics.

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Who is Ashley Sofilkanich’s mother, JoEllen Sofilkanich?

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Ashley Sofilkanich’s mother, JoEllen, has been a major influence on her journey as a basketball player. While Ashley’s father built his path in football, her mother stood out on the basketball court, making their impact on her career uniquely balanced.

JoEllen was a standout player in her own right, scoring over 1,000 points during her high school career—an achievement that reflects both skill and consistency. It’s a legacy that clearly carried over, as Ashley often credits her mother for shaping her approach to the game.

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More than just a former athlete, JoEllen continues to play an active role in Ashley’s development. From being a strong role model to training alongside her, she has remained a constant source of guidance, support, and inspiration.

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What is Ashley Sofilkanich’s parents’ background and ethnicity?

Ashley Sofilkanich is from South Amboy, where she was born and raised, making her a U.S. citizen by nationality. She attended Saint John Vianney High School, where she developed into a standout basketball talent.

While her exact ethnic background hasn’t been publicly detailed, her athletic journey is well recognized. She comes from a sports-driven family and has continued to build her own identity in the game. Notably, she was named Patriot League Player of the Year during her sophomore season with the Bucknell Bison women’s basketball team before transferring to Michigan.

Her surname, Sofilkanich, suggests possible Slavic roots, with origins likely tracing back to Eastern Europe. While this points to a broader cultural heritage, Ashley’s story today is defined by her performance on the court and the legacy she is continuing to shape.

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Does Ashley Sofilkanich have siblings?

Yes, Ashley has two sisters, Taylor and Brooke, who are also into sports. Taylor is a 6 foot four center from St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey, ranked as a top player in the class of 2026 and committed to Duke University.

Brooke is also currently a freshman and is as good as her sisters when it comes to sports. Ashley is the oldest of the three sisters and has definitely inspired her younger siblings to become athletes.

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How did Ashley Sofilkanich’s parents influence her basketball career?

With both of Ashley Sofilkanich’s parents coming from athletic backgrounds, her father as a football coach and her mother as a former basketball player, her support system has always been strong and natural.

From early training sessions to pre-game routines, her parents have played an active role in her journey, consistently showing up to guide and cheer her on. Backed by this sporting foundation and unwavering encouragement, Ashley is steadily building an impressive path in basketball, and her story is only just beginning.