Who Are Yaxel Lendeborg’s Parents? Meet Okary Lendeborg and Yissel Raposo

Born on September 30, 2002, Yaxel Lendeborg is a standout for the Michigan Wolverines whose path to stardom was anything but conventional. Born in Puerto Rico before moving to Ohio at age two and eventually New Jersey, Yaxel’s early years were defined by a preference for video games over the court.

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Struggling with poor grades, he nearly missed his high school graduation. However, his story took a dramatic turn for the better thanks to the unwavering support of his family. Let’s explore the influence of his parents and how they helped shape his remarkable career.

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Who Is Yaxel Lendeborg’s Father, Okary Lendeborg?

Yaxel’s father, Okary Lendeborg, is a cornerstone of his athletic development. Both Okary and Yaxel’s mother, Yissel Raposo, hail from the Dominican Republic. Yaxel clearly inherited his athletic prowess from his parents, particularly his father, who was a distinguished basketball player in his home country.

Okary competed at the highest level, representing the Dominican Republic national team. The family moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, when Yaxel was two to seek better career and educational opportunities for Yissel. By age eight, they relocated to Pennsauken Township, New Jersey, for Okary’s work.

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In addition to his father’s guidance, Yaxel was mentored by his grandfather, whom he affectionately called “Papa.” Tragically, Papa passed away from a heart attack when Yaxel was only seven, a loss that deeply affected him and led to several difficult years. Throughout this grief, his parents remained his rock, with his mother playing a pivotal role in rescuing his basketball future.

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Who Is Yaxel Lendeborg’s Mother, Yissel Raposo?

Yissel Raposo is not just Yaxel’s mother; she is his “guardian angel” and a former elite athlete herself. A former college basketball and volleyball player at the American University of Puerto Rico, she also represented the Dominican Republic national team.

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When Yaxel’s grades plummeted in high school and he began drifting toward the wrong crowd, Yissel intervened. In a life-changing moment inside the family minivan, she tearfully urged him to commit to his future. She made him promise to complete ten community college courses in a single year to secure his graduation. He succeeded, a feat that paved the way to Arizona Western College, UAB, and ultimately, Michigan.

Yissel was the driving force behind his recruitment, cold-calling coaches and ensuring he never missed practice. She even made the tough call to send him to Arizona to pursue his dreams, reminding him of the values his grandfather instilled in him. Recently, her strength has been tested further; in late 2025, she revealed she had been battling cancer, keeping the diagnosis private to keep Yaxel focused. Despite undergoing chemotherapy, her resilience continues to inspire him. In a touching tribute, Yaxel surprised her with her dream Jeep ahead of the holidays.

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What Is the Ethnicity and Nationality of Yaxel Lendeborg’s Parents?

While Yaxel was born in Puerto Rico, both of his parents are of Dominican descent. They moved to the United States later in life but remain deeply connected to their Caribbean heritage.

Technically, Yaxel represents American basketball while being Puerto Rican by birth and Dominican by heritage. He often attributes his success to his roots, stating he feels a “natural ability that just comes from my parents.” In the Lendeborg household, sports were never just a hobby; they were a way of life.

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Does Yaxel Lendeborg Have Siblings?

Yaxel frequently speaks about the profound bond he shares with his parents and his late grandfather. However, there is very little public information regarding any siblings.

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Having grown up in various locations, from Puerto Rico to New Jersey, under the athletic mentorship of two national-level players, his development appears to have been a focused family effort. There are currently no public accounts of him practicing or competing alongside siblings.

How Did Yaxel Lendeborg’s Parents Influence His Career?

Yaxel’s parents instilled in him a championship mindset from a young age. While his academic struggles in high school presented a major hurdle, his mother’s intervention ensured he stayed the course. Together, his parents provided the physical tools and mental fortitude necessary to excel at the highest level.

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After a dominant stint at Arizona Western, where he became the NJCAA’s all-time rebounding leader, and winning consecutive AAC Defensive Player of the Year awards at UAB, Yaxel transferred to Michigan in 2025. He has already secured Big Ten Player of the Year honors and led the Wolverines to a regular-season title. Every double-double he records serves as a tribute to the family that refused to let him give up.