Who is Dan Hurley’s wife, Andrea Sirakides Hurley? All About UConn Huskies Head Coach’s Relationship

At 53, Dan Hurley is a celebrated figure in the basketball world as the head coach of the UConn Huskies. While much is known about his career and his role in elevating several basketball programs, his personal support system is just as vital to his success.

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Behind every high-stress coaching decision is his wife, Andrea. Let’s get to know the woman who has been his anchor throughout their enduring relationship.

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Who is Dan Hurley’s wife, Andrea Sirakides Hurley?

Andrea has stood by her husband through both the triumphs and the failures, supporting him every step of the way. Interestingly, she had no interest in basketball when they first met; however, she has since become deeply immersed in the sport due to Dan’s career.

Andrea is a passionate communicator with a career as a talk show host and social media personality. Her primary platform is a podcast she co-founded with a close friend.

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After befriending Nicole Kellogg, the wife of former University of Massachusetts head coach Derek Kellogg, the two realized they shared a unique bond as the spouses of NCAA coaches. This shared experience led them to launch their own show.

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In 2021, they debuted the podcast Ball is Wife. “Who else feels like us?” Andrea told The Athletic in February 2021. “Is anybody else going through this? What do other coaches’ wives do on game day? What do other coaches’ wives do when you have four losses in a row?”

She continued, “Like, what do you do? How do you feel? What about your kids? How are your kids reacting to this profession and the good and the bad that come with it?”

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On their podcast, they invite guests, specifically other coaches’ wives, including those from opposing teams, to delve into the realities of life behind the scenes.

What Is Andrea Sirakides Hurley’s Ethnicity and Nationality?

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Andrea was born on December 11, 1976, in Toms River, New Jersey, making her an American national. Her parents are Patti Klotz Sirakides and the late Ken Sirakides. According to reports, she is Caucasian and was raised in New Jersey.

Tragically, Andrea’s father, Ken, passed away on August 16, 2005. Her mother, Patti, worked as a radiation therapist at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Following high school, Andrea attended Seton Hall University.

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How Did Dan Hurley and Andrea Sirakides Hurley Meet?

The couple shares a collegiate love story reminiscent of a romantic comedy. They met while they were both students at Seton Hall University.

They have been married since 1997, a time when Dan was still working as an assistant coach and beginning his climb toward becoming a premier head coach.

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Do Dan Hurley and Andrea Sirakides Hurley Have Children?

The couple has two sons. Their first, Danny, was born on July 1, 1999. He grew up in New Jersey, attended St. Anthony High School, and played basketball throughout his youth. Following in his parents’ footsteps, he attended and graduated from Seton Hall University in 2021.

Their second son, Andrew Hurley, was born on January 30, 2002. He attended East Catholic High School in Manchester, Connecticut, before enrolling at the University of Connecticut.

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Notably, Andrew played under his father at UConn from 2020 to 2024.

What Does Dan Hurley’s Wife, Andrea Sirakides Hurley, do for a Living?

While Andrea admits she wasn’t initially a fan of the game, she told the New York Post that she has grown to love mentoring the team. She views her husband’s players as her own children.

“The players are honestly my favorite part,” Andrea said. “They’re other people’s kids, and they are away from home, so they need to know that someone is there for them.”

In addition to being a devoted mother and a pillar of support for Dan’s career, she manages her own social media presence and podcasting career.

How Has Andrea Sirakides Hurley Supported Dan Hurley’s Coaching Career?

The depth of Andrea’s support is best described by Dan himself. “I don’t have a lot of friends, to be honest. Andrea and my boys are who I have, and they’re my world,” Dan told FOX Sports in January 2023.

This connection has sustained him through both the peaks and valleys of his profession. “I met her at Seton Hall,” Dan told WTNH in March 2023. “It’s by far the best thing that happened to me at Seton Hall… she saved my life and made me want to be better.”

The couple tied the knot on August 29, 1997, in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, while Andrea was still a student. The date holds extra significance as it is also the anniversary of Dan’s parents. On their 26th anniversary in 2023, Andrea shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute featuring photos of their journey together.

“26 years with the love of my life💕,” she wrote. “We put in the work to make it work and created a life that we’re so proud of🤍 Happy Anniversary to my perfect match🥰.”

Through every challenge and triumph, they remain best friends and each other’s biggest advocates.