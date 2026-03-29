Who Is Kim Barnes Arico? Michigan Wolverines Women’s Basketball Head Coach’s Husband, Parents, Ethnicity, Net Worth & More

Kim Barnes Arico is the driving force behind the Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball. Her journey has been nothing short of remarkable, rising in a male-dominated field while navigating profound personal losses along the way.

A true trailblazer in women’s basketball, she transformed Michigan into a consistently competitive program, leading the team to eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances and nine overall, including in her very first season. But beyond the wins and accolades, who is she off the court? And what kind of support system has shaped her journey?

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Who is Kim Barnes Arico’s husband? Does she have children?

Kim Barnes Arico is married to Larry Arico, a former college football coach and athletic director. The couple shares three children: son Trevor and daughters Emma and Cecelia.

Larry has been one of Kim’s strongest pillars of support. When she took over as head coach at the Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball, he stepped back from his own career to manage the household, taking on the role of a stay-at-home parent to support her demanding schedule.

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Before that, he served as head coach at Fairleigh Dickinson University–Florham and William Paterson University, later working as an athletic director and coach at Marist High School in Bayonne, New Jersey.

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Their daughter Emma has followed an athletic path of her own, joining Michigan’s lacrosse program for the 2024–25 season. Reflecting on her husband’s role, Kim once said, “You have to be a special kind of guy to handle it all. He’s a nurturer and doesn’t get too high-strung.”

Who are Kim Barnes Arico’s parents & family background?

Kim Barnes Arico was born to George Barnes and Maureen Barnes and grew up alongside her two brothers, Chris and Bryan. Her family played a defining role in shaping her resilience and work ethic from an early age.

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Her brother Chris was a standout multi-sport athlete, excelling in basketball, baseball, and track. However, his life took a tragic turn when he suffered cardiac arrest on July 14, 2003, which led to severe brain injuries. He later passed away on May 12, 2019, a loss that continues to deeply impact Kim.

She also experienced the loss of her father, who was a major influence in her life and a constant source of motivation. He passed away after battling Parkinson’s disease and cancer, a loss that further shaped her perspective both on and off the court.

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Through these personal hardships, family remained central to her journey. Kim has often credited her parents, especially her mother, for instilling discipline and perseverance. Raised by a single mother who worked multiple jobs to support the family, she learned early on the value of hard work and determination.

Reflecting on her upbringing, she once shared, “My mom was a single mom with three children at about 25 years old… We didn’t have a lot of money, but I never wanted for anything. They always demanded excellence.”

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Even today, her family’s presence continues to guide her. During a memorable NCAA Tournament run, she emotionally said, “My dad and my brother are with me every step of the way… They would be proud.”

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What is Kim Barnes Arico’s ethnicity, nationality, and early life?

Kim Barnes Arico was born on August 9 in Mastic Beach, New York, making her American by nationality. While she is widely perceived to be of Caucasian background, her exact ethnicity has not been publicly confirmed.

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She is one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball, becoming the program’s all-time winningest coach. Before Michigan, she held head coaching roles at St. John’s University and Adelphi University, building a strong reputation at the collegiate level.

Barnes Arico grew up near the beach in New York and attended William Floyd High School before continuing her basketball journey at Stony Brook University.

What is Kim Barnes Arico’s net worth & salary in 2026?

Kim Barnes Arico has built a long and successful coaching career since the 1990s, leading multiple collegiate programs and establishing herself as one of the top names in women’s basketball. While her exact net worth is not publicly disclosed, it is widely estimated to be substantial given her decades of experience and consistent success.

As of 2024, her annual salary is reported to be around $893,500, with the potential to exceed $1 million through performance-based incentives. She signed a contract extension that runs through the 2027–28 season, further solidifying her long-term role with the Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball.

The deal includes bonuses tied to team and individual achievements, such as NCAA Tournament appearances and national coaching honors. With over 500 career wins and her status as the winningest coach in Michigan women’s basketball history, her earnings reflect both her impact and sustained excellence in the sport.

Imago Michigan Wolverines head coach Kim Barnes Arico calls out to her team Saturday, March 7, 2026, during a Big Ten women’s basketball tournament semifinals game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What is Kim Barnes Arico’s coaching career & record?

Kim Barnes Arico is widely recognized for transforming the Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball into a consistent contender, but her success began long before her time at Michigan. Prior to that, she built a strong reputation at St. John’s University, where she took over in 2002 and quickly turned around a struggling program into a competitive force in the Big East.

Earlier in her career, she played a key role at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, helping guide the program through its transition to Division I. She also served as head coach and assistant athletic director at Adelphi University, where she led the team to a 28–3 record in the 2001–02 season and an NCAA Division II Sweet 16 appearance, earning NYCAC Coach of the Year honors.

At Michigan, Barnes Arico has continued to reach new milestones. She recorded her 500th career win in December 2022 and, in February 2025, surpassed John Beilein to become the winningest basketball coach in the university’s history.

A two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year (2017, 2022), she has a career that reflects sustained excellence, adaptability, and leadership. With a growing list of achievements, Barnes Arico’s journey stands as a testament to consistency, resilience, and a commitment to empowering others through the game.