What is Morez Johnson Jr.’s Net Worth and Salary in 2026?

Morez Johnson Jr., born on January 25, 2006, currently plays for the Michigan Wolverines. While he has yet to make his move to the NBA, he is already building an impressive résumé, both on the court and financially. He benefits from NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals, which allow players to earn based on their performance, popularity, and marketability. These earnings can vary widely, but they give rising prospects like him a strong financial head start even before turning professional.

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So, how much has he begun earning through NIL opportunities ahead of his NBA journey? Let’s take a closer look.

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What is Morez Johnson Jr.’s Net Worth?

According to his NIL valuation, Morez Johnson Jr. has an estimated net worth of around $2 million—a remarkable figure for a college athlete. Currently a sophomore PF/C for the Michigan Wolverines, Johnson ranks among the top NIL earners in college basketball, thanks to his growing brand value, social media presence, and on-court impact.

He has already built a reputation for his elite rebounding and defensive presence, traits that not only elevate his game but also boost his appeal among recruiters and brands alike. Combined with a strong and steadily growing social following, Johnson is emerging as one of the most marketable young prospects in the college game.

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Morez Johnson Jr.’s NIL Deal Breakdown

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Morez Johnson Jr. reportedly transferred from the Illinois Fighting Illini to the Michigan Wolverines with a NIL deal valued at around $2 million for the 2025–2026 season.

This move aligns with Michigan’s aggressive, high-spending strategy to rebuild its roster, with reports suggesting the program is targeting a NIL pool exceeding $10 million. As a result, Johnson has quickly become one of the highest-paid players in college basketball this season.

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After a solid freshman campaign at Illinois—where he averaged 7 points and 6.7 rebounds—Johnson entered the transfer portal as a highly sought-after prospect. His decision was driven by the opportunity for a bigger role, greater exposure, and a significantly higher NIL valuation, all of which position him well for a potential NBA future.

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What are Morez Johnson Jr.’s Career Earnings

Since his NIL deal is valued at around $2 million, Morez Johnson Jr. has already built career earnings at a similar level during his time in college basketball. While the exact figures from off-court ventures aren’t fully public, it’s clear he’s adding to that total through multiple brand partnerships.

Johnson is quite active on social media, where he regularly promotes his collaborations. His endorsement portfolio already includes major names like Wendy’s and Marathon Fuel, along with partnerships with Homefield Apparel and even Fortnite.

Altogether, he’s steadily building a strong brand presence alongside his on-court development. Through NIL opportunities, Johnson isn’t just growing as a player—he’s also establishing himself as a marketable athlete with a solid endorsement portfolio before even entering the professional stage.

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Morez Johnson Jr.’s College and Professional Career

Morez Johnson Jr. is currently a sophomore power forward for the Michigan Wolverines, widely recognized for his elite rebounding, efficient finishing, and relentless motor on the court. His consistent production has even earned him early mentions in 2026 NBA mock drafts.

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After a strong freshman season with the Illinois Fighting Illini—where he played 30 games (eight starts) and averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds—Johnson entered the transfer portal and made a high-profile move to Michigan. Despite suffering a broken wrist late in the season, he showed resilience by returning in time for the NCAA Tournament.

In the 2025–26 season, he has taken a significant leap, establishing himself as a key starter. Known as a ferocious finisher around the rim, Johnson is averaging approximately 13.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game, highlighting his two-way impact.

With his physicality, efficiency, and growing résumé, Johnson is clearly trending upward—making it increasingly likely that he’ll make the jump to the NBA in the near future.