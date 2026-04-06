What is Nimari Burnett’s Net Worth and Salary in 2026?

Nimari Burnett is a 24-year-old guard for the Michigan Wolverines, bringing versatility and intensity to the shooting guard role. Standing at 6’3”, he combines size with agility, allowing him to score at all three levels—driving to the rim, pulling up mid-range, or knocking down shots from deep. His quick recovery and defensive instincts also make him effective in traps and transition play.

With growing attention from critics and a solid NIL deal under his belt, Burnett’s game and profile continue to rise. Let’s take a closer look at what’s fueling the buzz.

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What is Nimari Burnett’s Net Worth?

Nimari Burnett’s exact NIL valuation and net worth have not been publicly disclosed. However, estimates suggest his overall earnings likely fall in the $1–2 million range.

Unlike professional contracts, NIL deals at the college level, governed by NCAA rules, are typically private, making precise figures difficult to confirm.

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Burnett, a shooting guard for the Michigan Wolverines, built his profile through stints with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Tech Red Raiders before transferring to Michigan. His income primarily comes from sponsorships, media endorsements, merchandise sales, and autograph signings—common revenue streams for high-profile college athletes in the NIL era.

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Nimari Burnett’s NIL Deal Breakdown

Nimari Burnett has steadily built his NIL profile through a mix of brand partnerships and on-court performance. He has collaborated with recognizable names like Degree, Hey Dude, and Gametime, reflecting his growing visibility in the college basketball space.

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In terms of valuation, his NIL worth was estimated at around $58,000 in early 2023. However, that figure likely saw a significant boost following his breakout 2025–26 season, where he emerged as a key starter and helped lead the Michigan Wolverines to a Big Ten title.

His earning potential is also reflected in his service rates, which reportedly range from about $711 to $3,655 per deal for activities like social media promotions, public appearances, and custom content. These figures highlight both his marketability and the increasing value of consistent performance at the collegiate level.

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What are Nimari Burnett’s Career Earnings

Nimari Burnett’s career earnings are largely driven by NIL opportunities, though exact figures remain undisclosed. Based on available estimates and deal activity, he has likely earned at least $50,000, with his total continuing to grow alongside his on-court success and visibility.

A significant portion of his income comes from brand endorsements and collaborations, many of which he showcases on social media. His portfolio includes partnerships with major names like Uber Eats, NBA 2K, and Fortnite, along with fashion collaborations such as Ralph Lauren for the Polo 67 Extreme line.

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He is represented by agent Matthew Knox, whose details are listed in his Instagram bio—highlighting a more structured and professional approach to managing his NIL opportunities. Altogether, Burnett is building a strong and diverse endorsement portfolio that extends well beyond college basketball.

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Nimari Burnett’s College and Professional Career

Nimari Burnett is currently a graduate guard for the Michigan Wolverines, where he has spent three seasons (2023–2026). During this stretch, he played a key role in leading the team to a remarkable 33–3 record and an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance in 2026.

A former McDonald’s All-American Game selection, Burnett’s college journey spans six years across multiple programs, including stops at the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Alabama Crimson Tide, before arriving at Michigan.

His path hasn’t been without challenges. A knee injury and transitions between programs tested his consistency, but they also shaped his resilience and growth as a player. Under coach Dusty May’s system, he found stability and a larger role.

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As of March 2026, Burnett has scored over 1,149 career points, crossing the 1,000-point milestone on January 14, 2025, in a game against the Washington Huskies, a testament to his longevity and steady offensive production.