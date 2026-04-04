Who Are Braylon Mullins Parents? Meet His Father Josh and Katie Mullins

At just a freshman level, Braylon Mullins etched his name into NCAA March Madness history with a stunning buzzer-beating three-pointer against Duke. His last-second shot secured a dramatic 73–72 victory, sending UConn to its third Final Four in four seasons.

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It was a moment of immense pressure, executed to perfection. But while Mullins delivered the decisive shot, the victory was the result of a complete team effort—built on resilience, preparation, and the support system that shaped his journey.

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Who is Braylon Mullins’ Father, Josh Mullins?

Josh Mullins has played a significant role in Braylon’s journey, not just as a father but also as a coach and mentor. A former high school and junior college basketball player, he later served as an assistant coach at Greenfield High School, where Braylon also studied.

He has been a steady source of support, helping Braylon build his fundamentals and understand the finer aspects of the game from an early age. His influence has been key in shaping both his skills and mindset on the court.

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After the historic buzzer-beater, his pride was evident. He shared a passionate six-word reaction:

“INDY… HOLLA IF YA HEAR ME!!!” — along with a “FINAL4” hashtag, perfectly capturing the emotion of the moment.

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Who is Braylon Mullins’ Mother, Katie Mullins?

Katie Mullins has been a strong support system for Braylon, especially off the court—helping him navigate the challenges that come with the game. She and Josh welcomed Braylon on April 18, 2006, and raised him alongside his younger twin brothers, Cole and Clay.

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Katie and Josh’s relationship goes back a long way. While they’re known as high school sweethearts, their story actually started much earlier—they first met at just seven years old in the same second-grade class at Harris Elementary. They later went on their first date on February 14, 1998, and got married on September 17, 2005.

Katie has remained closely involved in Braylon’s journey and keeps up with every step of his career. Speaking to CT Insider about UConn, she said she “absolutely loved” the town and felt the team’s culture reminded her of what Braylon experienced in high school. While she was comfortable with him moving to Connecticut, she admitted it wasn’t easy.

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“He is kind of a momma’s boy; he’s not ever left very far from home,” she said. “But when we came here, it was comfortable. I felt like it was home. I couldn’t see him being here.”

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Does Braylon Mullins have siblings?

Braylon does have siblings, and they are twins in fact! He has two younger brothers, Cole and Clay Mullins. They were also basketball players, having played alongside Braylon for their high school junior varsity team in Indiana.

Josh coached all three of his sons when they attended Greenfield High School, and all three have continued to play basketball.

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What is Braylon Mullins’ parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

How did Braylon Mullins’ parents influence his basketball career?

Mullins has always been vocal about the role his parents played in shaping his journey, especially his father’s influence on his mindset and work ethic.

“My dad taught me to be persistent and just to fight through all the hard,” Braylon told CBS Sports in March 2026. “He was the one who pushed me to the max… He just made life easier for me in college.”

While his father focused on pushing his limits, his mother, Katie, played a different but equally important role. She made sure Braylon felt comfortable in Connecticut and never out of place. As she has often said, he’s a “mama’s boy” who has never been far from home, but seeing the environment at UConn reassured her, as it reminded her of his time at Greenfield High School.

Imago Mandatory Credits: @uconnmbb and @bmull24/ Instagram

Josh, too, acknowledged that his coaching style wasn’t always easy for Braylon to embrace. “I’m not nearly as good as Braylon, but being a former player, I knew what it took to get to these levels,” he said, via Babcock Hoops. “I can’t say he always loved me through the process, because I pushed him really hard. I told him, ‘When you get to a different level, it only gets harder. I’m not trying to be mean—I’m just preparing you for what’s coming.’”

In the end, that combination of discipline, support, and perseverance is what led Mullins to deliver a historic moment for UConn.