Who Is Brad Underwood’s Wife Susan Underwood? All About Illinois Basketball Head Coach’s Relationship

While much is known about Brad Underwood and his remarkable journey as the head coach of the Fighting Illini, his life beyond the court often goes unnoticed. Behind the intensity and pressure of his coaching career stands a constant source of strength—his wife, Susan Underwood.

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Through every high and low, she has been by his side, witnessing the full arc of his career and offering unwavering support during both triumphs and challenges.

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Who is Brad Underwood’s Wife, Susan Underwood?

Susan Underwood has stood firmly by her husband’s side for over a decade, playing a pivotal role in his journey. Before becoming a constant pillar in Brad Underwood’s coaching career, Susan was a trained teacher. However, when the family relocated to Texas after Brad left his insurance job, she faced a setback as she wasn’t licensed to teach there.

Determined to support the family, she took up a job as a cashier at JCPenney to help make ends meet. Things began to stabilize when Brad joined Western Illinois University as an assistant coach in 1992, where he remained for over a decade. During this time, Susan balanced multiple roles, supporting her husband’s growing career, teaching at an elementary school, and raising their three children.

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Brad has often acknowledged her sacrifices, sharing that she “let [him] chase” his coaching dreams without ever pressuring him to choose a different path. Her unwavering belief and resilience became a quiet but powerful force behind his success, proving that behind every accomplished individual is often an equally strong and supportive partner.

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What is Susan Underwood’s Ethnicity and Nationality?

Susan Underwood was born in the United States, though there is very limited publicly available information about her ethnicity or family background. As such, it’s best to avoid making assumptions about her heritage based solely on appearance. What is known is that she is American and has largely kept her personal life private.

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She and Brad Underwood have known each other since they were young and have shared a long-standing relationship, building a life together over many years. While it’s likely they grew up in similar environments in the U.S., specific details about their early lives and hometowns have not been widely documented.

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How did Brad Underwood and Susan Underwood meet?

Brad Underwood and Susan Underwood first met during their college years and chose to get married soon after graduating, a decision that marked the beginning of a journey filled with both uncertainty and belief.

Early on, Brad took up a job at an insurance company, where he earned significantly more than he would in the initial years of coaching. Reflecting on that phase, he once shared that he made more in his first month in insurance than he did in nearly a decade of coaching. Despite the financial comfort, the role didn’t fulfill him, leading him to make a bold career switch shortly after getting married.

Through that uncertain transition, Susan remained unwavering in her support. Even when financial stability was not guaranteed in the early stages of his coaching career, she stood by him, driven by a deep belief in his potential. That belief wasn’t just hers alone, it was shared by the entire family.

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As Susan once reflected, they always knew what Brad was capable of. More importantly, she emphasized how the journey itself brought them closer, shaping a tight-knit family that found happiness regardless of where life took them.

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Do Brad Underwood and Susan Underwood have children?

The couple has three children—Tyler, Katie, and Ashley. Tyler, in particular, has followed in his father’s footsteps, playing collegiate basketball at various institutions, including Stephen F. Austin, Oklahoma State, and the University of Illinois. His involvement in the sport reflects the family’s deep-rooted connection to basketball and underscores the legacy that Brad Underwood continues to build both on and off the court.

Katie is also a U of I graduate, while Ashley graduated from Miami-Ohio. Tristan Thomas shared on X that Brad credited his wife, saying she was the one who balanced the home front and raised their kids for a long time while he was busy establishing his coaching career.

“I never coached my kids; I was never around for Tyler. When it came to sports, he did it all on his own.”

“To see what he’s become as a coach… a profession I didn’t want him to get into. That one’s pretty special.” He almost became emotional when saying these things, which shows the love and commitment that he has for his family.

What does Brad Underwood’s wife, Susan Underwood, do for a living?

Susan Underwood had already established herself as a teacher after graduating from college. But when Brad Underwood made the bold decision to leave his insurance job and move to Texas to pursue coaching, she chose to support him fully and moved with him.

That transition, however, came with its own challenges. Due to licensing requirements in Texas, Susan was unable to continue her teaching career immediately. Rather than stepping back, she adapted, taking up a job as a cashier at JCPenney to help support the family during those early, uncertain years.

As Brad’s coaching career began to stabilize, Susan eventually returned to her passion for education, securing a role at an elementary school. All the while, she balanced her professional responsibilities with raising their three children, quietly playing a crucial role in holding the family together through every phase of their journey.

How has Susan Underwood supported Brad Underwood’s coaching career?

Susan Underwood has been a constant pillar in Brad Underwood’s journey, driven by her deep belief in his potential. She left behind her own teaching path and embraced uncertainty, moving across states, managing the household, and helping raise their three children while Brad pursued coaching. Together, they worked relentlessly to build both their dreams and a stable life for their family.

Their bond was tested during Brad’s move from Oklahoma State University to the University of Illinois, a decision that brought backlash affecting the entire family. From public scrutiny to personal incidents involving their children, it was a challenging period. Through it all, Susan stood strong, handling the emotional weight of those moments with resilience.

Despite the pressures of a demanding career, the Underwoods remained united. Brad has acknowledged the toll coaching can take, but their unwavering support for one another has kept the family grounded, ultimately becoming the foundation behind his enduring success.