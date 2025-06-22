A National Analyst Weighs In on Rich Rodriguez’s Shot at Redemption After His Bold Message Ahead of the Alabama Series.

Well, look who’s back—and who’s been back for a minute now. That man on the WVU sideline this fall isn’t just any coach trying to rebuild a program that’s been bruised and battered over the past few years. Rich Rodriguez returned to Morgantown last December, and if you think he’s just here for a nostalgic farewell tour, you might want to double-check the playbook. He’s here for redemption—and apparently, he’s got receipts.

The moment Rich Rod was re-introduced as West Virginia’s head coach, college football fans had to double-take. Wasn’t this the same HC who had the Mountaineers knocking on the door of a national title before bolting to Michigan? That same guy who had an ugly breakup with his alma mater back in ’07. But now, he’s back with a vengeance and a mission. And while national outlooks have West Virginia sitting at the bottom of the Big 12 totem pole, at least one big-time analyst is already buying into the comeback. Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports didn’t just give WVU’s hire of Rich Rodriguez a thumbs up—he slapped an A+ grade on it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“The West Virginia native went 60-26 from 2001-07 with the Mountaineers before making the big jump to Michigan,” Lassan wrote in Athlon’s 2025 CFB preview. “After a disastrous 21-27 stint and acrimonious departure from Michigan, Rodriguez went 43-35 at Arizona and finished 27-10 at Jacksonville State. He’s won at nearly every stop. He’ll be eager to get redemption after a messy breakup from his alma mater in ’07.” Lassan’s not alone.

Plenty of Mountaineer fans, though cautious, are leaning in. Rodriguez isn’t just promising wins—he’s aiming for titles. “I guess I’ve gotten too old, at least to have coach-speak anymore,” Rich Rod joked on the College GameDay podcast. “If we’re not playing in contention in November for the conference championship, then I think it’s not a good year.” Say what you want, but that doesn’t sound like a man coming to lay low. People don’t really realize how dominant Rich Rod was in his prime, especially in the 2000s.

Rodriguez pointed at Kenny Dillingham’s 2024 Arizona State jump (from 3-9 to 11-3 playoff jump) and basically said, why not us? The similarities are there—new staff, fresh roster, and minimal expectations. But unlike Dillingham, Rich Rod’s walking into a room he’s already painted once before. That matters. Even if Vegas disagrees. FanDuel currently lists WVU’s win total at 5.5, with the under (-192) drawing more confidence than the over (+154). The reason? Inexperience. WVU’s loaded up on Group of Five and FCS transfers. QB1 remains unsettled between Nicco Marchiol and Texas A&M transfer Jaylen Henderson.

But Rodriguez is betting on development, not polish. With a favorable non-conference slate—Duquesne, Ohio, and Pitt—there’s a real path to a 3-0 start. And once you get rolling, who’s to say you can’t snag 3 or 4 more across nine Big 12 matchups? The floor is low. But that ceiling? Sneaky high. However, road games at Kalani Sitake’s BYU, Utah, and Arizona State could be tough. All it takes is one upset and one hot month.

Rich Rod shares what’s on his mind about Bama showdown

If you’re wondering whether Rich Rod circled that Alabama game in red Sharpie and tacked it on the locker room wall… don’t. “You know what I’m thinking about?” he told In the Gun. “Tomorrow’s workout. We got skill development with our guys. Then Friday we got a camp. I give a sh*t, but it’s the singleness of purpose.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s vintage Rich. Locked in. Dialed up. But come on, you know he sees it. This isn’t just a game. It’s a full-circle moment. Back in 2006, Rodriguez was Alabama’s almost-head-coach. Said no. Saban said yes. The rest? Dynasty. But now, nearly two decades later, Rodriguez gets his shot—his team against their machine.

Only it’s not Saban on that Bama sideline anymore. It’s Kalen DeBoer. And while the Tide are still stacked, they’ve got questions too. New leadership, new identity. The perfect time for WVU to pounce. “At some point, I’ll look at the whole schedule,” Rodriguez said. “But everything to me is like the barbershop. What do they say when your hair gets done cuttin’? ‘Next.’ What’s next?”

That Alabama series (set for 2026-27) felt like it could get axed when talks of a nine-game SEC schedule surfaced. But that didn’t happen. The Mountaineers are still locked in. Which means in just over a year, WVU will welcome Bama to Morgantown. That game might as well be the Super Bowl for the state of West Virginia.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The wild part? It may not be as lopsided as you think. If Rodriguez gets this team playing consistent ball and finds his rhythm at QB, Alabama will get a team that’s not just juiced up by the crowd—but built to win. Rodriguez is too smart to let history repeat itself. He knows what went wrong at Michigan. He knows what worked at Jax State. And if he finds the sweet spot at WVU? That’s a wrap.