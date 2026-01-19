AAC Commissioner Sends Direct Message to President Trump Over Army-Navy Tradition

For many U.S. families, the Army–Navy Game means more than the national championship or Super Bowl for obvious reasons. Recently, the game hasn’t gotten the respect it deserves, especially with the new 16-team playoff. But now, President Donald Trump plans to sign a “historic executive order” to preserve the Army-Navy tradition from fading because of the playoff schedule.

The American conference commissioner couldn’t be more grateful for the president’s service.

“We thank President Donald J. Trump and our legislators for their commitment to protecting the Army-Navy game, Tony Pernetti didn’t mince words.

This game is a national treasure, where the true commitment of our future leaders is on display. As collegiate athletics continues to modernize in an uncharted landscape, the support of our leaders in Washington is crucial.”

The main goal of President Donald Trump’s proposed order is to lock in an exclusive four-hour television broadcast window on the second Saturday of December every single year. This would essentially ban any other big commercial games or postseason playoff matchups from airing during that time.

By doing this, the Midshipmen and the Black Knights would have the undivided attention of the entire nation on game day.

Trump’s move is a direct response to the “Big TV Money” and the potential for a 16-team playoff bracket to start eating into the date traditionally reserved for the service academies. He’s certain that under his watch, the federal government will do everything possible to ensure this “National Event” stays at the forefront of the calendar.

Pernetti noted that college sports are modernizing and seeking new revenue, but they shouldn’t sacrifice tradition. He’s looking forward to working with Washington to find “creative, sustainable solutions” that keep the game alive and well for the student-athletes involved.

It’s a timely message. Especially with the 2026 Army–Navy Game set to be played in New York City on December 12. With both schools being members of Pernetti’s conference. The commissioner is making it pretty clear.

The league is ready to do whatever it takes to defend “America’s Game.”

A rivalry rooted in tradition, service, and national pride

The Navy started playing football in 1879. But with the Navy lacking a similar opponent, Cadet Dennis Mahan Michie convinced West Point leadership to create an Army team. On November 29, 1890, the team faced off on the Plain at West Point.

The 271 members of the Corps of Cadets each donated 52 cents to cover half of the Navy’s travel expenses. The Navy came by ferry, and according to some stories, they took a goat from an Army NCO’s quarters to serve as their mascot.

Bill the Goat became the Navy’s official mascot as the team dominated 24-0 with around 1,000 spectators on show. To make the team competitive, Michie recruited coach Harry Williams from Newburgh to help polish their game. When Army traveled to Annapolis in 1891, the Black Knights crushed Navy 32-16.

This stemmed the rivalry between the Navy and Army games, which still goes strong. Out of most games, Navy’s 10-0 victory in 1906 became historic. Percy Northcroft successfully kicked a 43-yard field goal, and Jonas Ingram caught a 20-yard touchdown pass to secure the victory in an epic contest.

Following the win, Navy unveiled the song “Anchors Aweigh,” which became the Navy’s official song as the crowd sang it passionately. Thus, the game represents the best aspects of America, emphasizing its tradition and cultural unity centered on football.