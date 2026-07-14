ACC Rehire Referee, Who Quit In Burst of Anger, to New Supervisor Role

Talk about a plot twist in college football. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips has turned to veteran referee Gary Patterson to lead the conference’s football officiating staff. If the name rings a bell, it should. Patterson is the official who left the ACC less than a year ago after a heated dispute over a replay review. Now, he is returning to the conference for a bigger paycheck and a much bigger role.

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“Gary Patterson has earned the trust and respect of coaches and his officiating colleagues throughout his more than 30-year career, including nearly 25 in the ACC,” the ACC Commissioner wrote in a statement earlier today. “His extensive experience on the field has been defined by excellence, integrity, and leadership, and his deep understanding of the game makes him uniquely qualified to lead ACC Football officiating. We are thrilled to welcome Gary into this critical role, and we continue our commitment to excellence in football officiating.”

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Well, we have to look back at the dramatic way Patterson quit in September 2025. He was the head referee for a tense Syracuse-UConn game. Late in the first half, Syracuse’s quarterback was hit as he threw, and Patterson’s crew ruled an incompletion. The next snap went off quickly since the call looked settled. Only after that play did the ACC replay center halt the game and order a review of the earlier incompletion.

Patterson was so upset by the replay center’s rule violation that he quit immediately after the game. Nearly ten months on, the ACC has brought Patterson back to help run the very replay operation that sparked his departure.

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In his brand new gig, Patterson will not be wearing any stripes whatsoever. His job will cover hiring and training officials, evaluating their work, and assigning crews to ACC games. In simple terms, he will run the ACC’s entire officiating department, a senior role that pays at an executive level. Public tax filings show that the prior supervisor of football officials, Alberto Riveron, was paid $293,076 in the most recent year on record.

One of Patterson’s key tasks will be to strengthen how the ACC handles instant replay. He is expected to work with ESPN to broaden the ACC’s ‘replay transparency’ broadcasts that air officials’ review conversations. This feature lets fans hear the replay officials’ conversations during video reviews. It’s the same replay center the very reason Patterson had to rage-quit.

It’s a win-win situation, but also shows just how unpredictable the business side of sports officiating can be. Patterson has moved from walking off the field after a replay dispute to overseeing the conference’s entire officiating unit.

Gary Patterson’s long road to the ACC’s top officiating job

Gary Patterson has been living and breathing football for over 30 years, starting way back as a three-year letterman quarterback at Wofford College. After his playing days ended, he started officiating in 1994, working games in the South Atlantic Conference and Southern Conference before reaching the ACC.

He made it to the ACC as a back judge. By 2009, he had worked his way up to head referee and crew chief. Over the following 14 seasons, he grew into one of college football’s most trusted crew chiefs.

He worked major stages such as the 2009 BCS National Championship between Florida and Oklahoma, the Army–Navy game, and multiple ACC title games. He has also spent a couple of summers overseas calling games in NFL Europe, apparently.

Another irony is, football’s actually just his weekend hustle. For 40 years, Patterson has run his own successful State Farm insurance agency in South Carolina. Knowing all this, it’s not absurd to say they got the right guy for the right job! Couldn’t have written a script better, anyway!