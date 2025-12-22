AD Gives Clear Answer to Kenny Dillingham’s $20M ASU Controversial Demand

Now, it’s not even crazy to argue that NIL has completely ripped the idea of “amateurism” out of college football. The sport we see today has become a battle of the richest. It’s now borderline impossible to compete for the natty unless your alumni base are multimillionaires or people working in venture capital. Just yesterday, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham openly asked any millionaire alumni to donate $20 million to help take the program to the next level. Now, the AD has weighed in on Dillingham’s request.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On December 21, the Sun Devils’ athletic director hopped onto the presser and gave his blunt opinion on Dillingham’s take.

“We’ve got to keep fundraising. We’ve got to continue to grow the pie of people that are investing in Sun Devil athletics in the way that they can. And somebody write a $20 million check. I’m all for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’d love to find those people. But more importantly, when you look at almost 700,000 ASU alums all over the world, there’s almost a million people that have attended this university.”

ASU Athletic Director Graham Rossini is basically saying that the future of Sun Devil athletics depends on continued fundraising, not just from one billionaire donor, but from everyone who cares about the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of relying on one person to write a $20 million check, it would be far better if the 700,000 alumni came together and donated. That could easily clear $20 million within a day or less.

Truth be told, the Sun Devils have become more relevant now than its ever before. Homegrown head coach Kenny Dillingham took a school once known for desert heat and party culture to the Big 12 Championship in 2024 and followed it up with an 8–4 season this year, despite having a couple of their two best players injured. Most importantly, the Sun Devils are the only FBS team to hand Texas Tech (backed by oil money) their only loss of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, with the extension of Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils have registered themselves as Big 12 contenders for the next few years. If you ask us, knowing that Kenny is an elite recruiter, now is the best time to invest in ASU stock. Even other sports like women’s basketball and men’s swimming have been cooking this season.

Forget $20 million for a minute. Even if they raise half of that, they could dive deep into the transfer portal and land one of the top quarterbacks to replace Sam Leavitt. Rossini also gave credit to the coaches, athletes, and fans for the excitement surrounding ASU athletics as a whole right now. Folks in Tempe have started rocking Sun Devils drip again publicly, and they sold out all seven of their home games.

AD doubled down: “We’re not satisfied with where we are today, and we don’t want to put limits or ceilings on what we can accomplish as a department and get to the point where our coaches don’t need to consider leaving to go elsewhere, to do what they could do here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In simple terms, Rossini wants ASU to be a place where elite coaches can fully succeed without having any financial handcuffs on them. He believes Phoenix is the right market to invest in.

Can ASU alumni complete Kenny Dillingham’s $20 million dream?

It’s hard to keep track of how many millionaires or billionaires the University of Arizona State has produced. Like AD Rossini said, there are over 700,000 alumni, the odds are favourable. The scale of the university alone screams there’s plenty of financial muscle within the Sun Devil network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just take the Sun Devil 100 Class of 2025 as an example for a minute. Alumni-led businesses in that group generated a combined $70 billion in revenue during the 2023 fiscal year. While that money belongs to the companies, many of the founders and CEOs behind them are comfortably in the millionaire club.

When it comes to heavy hitters, the billionaires, ASU has some very high-profile names. The most prominent is Joe Shoen, the billionaire CEO of U-Haul, who earned his law degree from ASU in 1981.

You’ll also find names like Ira Fulton, the founder of Fulton Homes, who has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to the university over the years, though he attended rather than graduated. Other wealthy alumni include the late fashion icon Kate Spade, whose brand sold for $2.4 billion in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university is also a magnet for wealthy donors who didn’t actually attend ASU but believe in the school’s mission. For example, the W. P. Carey Foundation, named after the late billionaire businessman, was named the 2025 Philanthropist of the Year for its ongoing support.

Between tech entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and superstar athletes, there’s no shortage of deep pockets in the Sun Devil family. That’s exactly why Dillingham is confident that someone in the Phoenix area is capable of writing a $20 million check to take the football program to the next level.