After Kirby Smart’s Double Threats, Ryan Williams and Keelon Russell Join Hands to Help Kalen DeBoer

They say pressure makes diamonds, but down in the SEC, pressure just makes Kirby Smart more dangerous. Alabama fans thought they had a grip on the 2026 class. Thought. That was before Kirby snatched a 5-star Jared Curtis like he was pulling cards out of thin air and flipped the tempo. And now? The same smoke that crowned Georgia’s rise is floating straight toward two of Bama’s prized jewels. Yeah—Chris Booker and Cederian Morgan just entered the danger zone. Kalen DeBoer‘s top talents are backing their coach on recruiting lockdown.

Let’s talk smoke. Kirby lit a fire under the 2026 recruiting class the moment Jared Curtis said yes on May 5. Georgia’s been acting like it’s Signing Day every weekend since. And just like that, two of Bama’s prized prospects—Booker and Morgan—are suddenly walking through Athens in red and black this weekend. Booker? That man’s a 6’4”, 285-pound bulldozer from ATL who committed to Bama in Feb. Georgia didn’t even blink—waited, plotted, then struck. If this visit hits, insiders are whispering he might flip. But Morgan? He’s the headline.

Cederian Morgan is a walking mismatch. 6’5”, 210, built like a Madden create-a-player and ranked top-15 in the country. He isn’t just a WR—he’s a QB’s dream. And you know Jared Curtis is out here visualizing touchdowns already. Morgan committed to Bama, sure. But the Bulldogs smell blood. He’s taking his visit to Georgia, and the vibes say it isn’t just for the food. If Smart pulls this off? Man, that’s a recruiting robbery in broad daylight.

But while Georgia’s stacking ammo, Alabama isn’t ducking. In fact, DeBoer just pulled out two of the deadliest weapons in his arsenal: Keelon Russell and Ryan Williams. And guess who they’re targeting? Texas’ very own dynamo—Ethan Feaster. Kalen DeBoer’s trying to keep his house clean—and he just might’ve gotten a boost from his top dogs. Ryan Williams and Keelon Russell were on host duty for one of the biggest curveballs of the week. And now the eye is on Feaster—the DeSoto phenom who just reclassified from 2027 to 2026.

Feaster’s now a 5-star, No. 40 overall, and No. 4 wideout in the country per On3. He got 50+ offers lined up and stat sheets that read like cheat codes—57 catches, 824 yards, 13 touchdowns in 2024 as a sophomore. MaxPreps All-American, highlight machine, walking bucket. And who’s standing with him on his Bama visit? Ryan Williams and Keelon Russell—aka the duo Bama’s hoping becomes the new Tua-to-Ruggs 2.0.The vibes? Immaculate. Hayes Fawcett caught it all on IG—Feaster flashing Bama jerseys, throwing signs with Keelon Russell, vibing heavy with Ryan Williams.

Don’t miss the play here. While Georgia’s throwing haymakers, Alabama’s countering by tripling down on its own offensive firepower. You lose Booker or Morgan? Plug in Feaster. That’s a trade-off Nick Saban would’ve signed in blood. But this isn’t Saban’s squad anymore—it’s Kalen DeBoer’s turn to cook.

Kalen DeBoer to lock in on 4-Star linebacker

While the offense is doing its recruiting dance, DeBoer’s flipping pages to defense—and the next chapter might have Anthony Davis Jr.’s name written all over it. The 4-star linebacker out of Loganville, Georgia, just dropped his final five schools: Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida, and Michigan. And who’s up next on his summer tour? That’s right. Tuscaloosa.

Anthony Davis, Jr. isn’t just another LB in the mix—he’s a walking stat sheet with 175 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 6 pass deflections, and 2 picks in just three years. The man’s got instincts like a bloodhound and range like he’s playing in two time zones at once. He led Grayson High to a 14-1 season and a state title in 2024. This isn’t your average linebacker. This is a sideline-to-sideline general.

He’s started his recruiting tour with Auburn on May 30, followed by Ole Miss on June 6, and then finishes at Bama on June 20. And that’s where things could get serious. Word is, Davis is intrigued by what Alabama’s building on D. The Tide already has five commits in the 2026 class—four on the defensive side. Add Davis to the mix? That’s how you build a front seven that keeps SEC coordinators up at night.

Right now, Alabama sits at No. 8 in the 2026 recruiting rankings. Not bad. But with Davis in the fold and Feaster leaning crimson, that could change fast. The class is shaping up to be defense-heavy, explosive on offense, and loaded with SEC-ready dudes who don’t flinch when the lights get bright.