Aftermath of Marcus Freeman’s CJ Carr Decision Confirmed as Notre Dame Transfer QB Draws Two Suitors

For one Notre Dame quarterback, the battle is over; for the other, the journey is just beginning. For 2025, Marcus Freeman had to make the call between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey. Luck landed on Carr, but Minchey stuck around. But with Carr still in the driver’s seat for 2026, Minchey could be scouting his next stop.

“I met CJ ten minutes ago,” Freeman revealed, sharing the harsh truth with Minchey, as seen in the video shared by an On3 Sports analyst.

“I told him that he’s gonna start. It was a tough decision to make because both of you deserve to start. Right now, s- – – -. I understand. It will pass. I can’t say anything right now to make you feel better.”

Freeman gave Carr the keys after a fierce preseason competition, and the rookie starter didn’t disappoint. He threw at least one touchdown in each of his first 12 games. He became the first quarterback to reach the milestone since Everett Golson, and Carr’s 24 passing scores are the highest in the first 12 starts by a Notre Dame quarterback since 1966.

Carr quietly ran the show in 2025, making Notre Dame’s offense one of the most electric in the country. The redshirt freshman’s football IQ and maturity belied his first-year starter status. Even with Jeremiyah Love dominating the ground game, Freeman’s quarterback remained a fixture in the “Heisman Top 10.”

After 2025, Carr is firmly on the radar as a 2026 Heisman frontrunner.

“I think it was 50-50 where guys think it could have gone either way where some guys expected one guy and some the other,” a source shared about the closeness of the Carr vs Minchey battle before the 2025 season lifted its curtains.

By the end of the final scrimmage, Carr had done enough to convince Freeman and Mike Denbrock he was the guy to steer the Irish offense. The quarterback’s real advantage was his ability to generate explosive plays through the air. It was the trait badly needed for a team that finished 117th nationally in 40-plus-yard completions last season.

Freeman had always treated both Carr and Minchey equally.

“Both, as you evaluate the quarterback position, have an extremely high ceiling,” the head coach said in an interview back in May. “They both do things really well.”

Winning Freeman over, Carr delivered his first 300-yard passing game in a 56-13 Arkansas win, finishing 22-of-30 for 354 yards and four touchdowns. The first-half 294 yards rank third all-time, and his four touchdowns are tied for second among freshman passers in Notre Dame history.

After gifting Freeman and Co. a heroic season, he had picked up the NFL spotlight, too.

Tom Brady, the minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, didn’t hold back on Carr. The GOAT dubbed him the top college signal-caller he’s watched since Joe Burrow. The reason behind Freeman’s naming Carr a starter is apparent. But the ripple effects could sting the Irish.

Which programs could lure Marcus Freeman’s backup?

Freeman and Co. were yet to get over the CFP heartbreak when they got hit with another fear. Back on December 7, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Minchey had entered the transfer portal.

Minchey is a four-star portal target per 247Sports, ranked the No. 1 quarterback and fourth overall. College Football HQ’s Joe Cox on SI names the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Cincinnati Bearcats as possible destinations for Freeman’s backup.

“Given the explosive season that the Red Raiders had, a spot replacing Behren Morton could be a nice landing spot,” Cox wrote. “Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby is rumored to be mulling over his own portal dive, and that could open things up for Minchey.”

While the Irish work to manage their quarterback depth chart, another potential disruption looms for the program, as Freeman’s own name has surfaced in coaching rumors. Going by the buzz, Freeman is the new name that has been doing the rounds in Ann Arbor as Sherrone Moore’s replacement.

Urban Meyer, however, isn’t buying the Freeman-to-Michigan chatter. The former Ohio State head coach weighed in on the Buckeyes alum Freeman’s future.

“I don’t have much inside scoop on this, but someone said Marcus Freeman [to the Michigan Wolverines]. What are you, out of your mind?” said Meyer on The Triple Option podcast.

Marcus Freeman has enough reasons to stay put in Notre Dame. He has already made the tough decision regarding Kenny Minchey. Now with CJ Carr drawing Heisman buzz and NFL attention, Freeman has a project to focus on for the Fighting Irish next season.