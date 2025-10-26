Aggies RB Rueben Owens Suffers Family Tragedy as Father Sends Emotional Message

Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies had almost lost their hope after the injury to senior running back Le’Veon Moss. The pressure generally fell on sophomore running back Rueben Owens. And he came off with flying colors, filling Moss’ spot. Against Arkansas, he racked up 14 carries for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns. But hardly did Owens expect it to be the last gift for his grandmother? As he faces off against the LSU Tigers this Saturday, October 25, Owens’ task to prove himself has become 10x more.

Right before the game, Rueben Owens’ father came up with a heartfelt post on X. “Go out there and play your heart out for Grandma Linda. She’s good — God got her. She’s right there with you every step of the way. Sorry I couldn’t make it, but I know you’re gonna ball out. Tweakers only 🖤🦄 Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged!” wrote Rueben Owens Sr. Will the Aggies make it possible for their running back?

The Aggies’ running back seems to be a private person. His IG account only has 24 posts, most of which are Owens’ big moments on the gridiron playing for the A&M jersey. As the running back now mourns in private, after his grandmom’s demise, he is now left with some heartfelt memories to cling to.

Owens’ father’s tweet had two pictures. A memorial tribute for his grandmother. Always being a hardcore Texas A&M fan, a towel showed Texas A&M branding embroidered with the name “Linda Curtis” and a cross, in honor of the lost soul. Next to it is a printed Bible verse, Isaiah 6:8: “And I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?’ Then I said, ‘Here I am! Send me.’”

So, looks like Owens has carried the towel to the field as he faces off against the LSU Tigers. With this, the running back will know that he will be carrying the memory of his grandmother with him on the big day. The next picture perfectly captured the three generations, with the grandma seated in the middle and surrounded by the father-son duo. As Owens is recovering from the loss, how did their LSU face-off go?

Time for Rueben Owens to shine brighter

Walking into halftime, Owens’ program trailed at 18-14. LSU is trying to get back on track following a frustrating loss to Vanderbilt. So, one can imagine how hungry the Tigers are at the moment. Texas A&M dominated early, moving at will with Marcel Reed’s arm and legs producing two scores. But LSU snatched the spotlight, using the Aggies’ mistakes to strike.

Two interceptions, including one in the end zone, set up a scoring drive, and A.J. Haulcy’s pick led to a 75-yard march that gave the Tigers the halftime lead. The Aggies’ big plays couldn’t overcome costly errors. This Saturday, too, Moss did not take the in Tiger Stadium. Will Owens keep his head above water just like the last time? Against Arkansas, the running carried the burden on his shoulders.

Owens averaged 4 yards a carry on five rushing attempts for 23 yards. Before that, he showed his rage in their 31-9 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. In that game, Owens turned the spotlight on himself. The RB rushed for 142 yards on 21 carries, the only game when Owens hit the 100-yard mark this season.

Right now, Reuben Owens stands with 70 carries, 396 yards, and three touchdowns. Now that he has got someone keeping a watch on him from above, can he pull off yet another 100-yard feat? If he wants to look for motivation, it’s there within the squad itself. After crushing the Razorbacks came Mike Elko’s fiery statement, “I guess it doesn’t matter where we play this game; this is just how this game is going to go.” Now Owens carries that fire, determined to honor his grandmother with every play.