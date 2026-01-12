Alabama Academics Cost Kalen Deboer Dearly as Portal Target Choses SEC Rival

Who would’ve thought a lack of academic options could be the reason Alabama would lose No.1 ranked WR target to a conference rival? Unfortunately, that’s precisely what went with WR Cam Coleman. The word around the program is that Coleman chose Texas over Alabama most probably because the Crimson Tide didn’t offer the specific academic path he wanted.

On January 11th, ‘Alabama outsider’ hopped onto X and revealed why the portal’s No.1 wide-receiver is not rocking Crimson. “Hearing that Cam Coleman chose Texas because Alabama didn’t have the major he was interested in pursuing.”

At first glance, it does sounds like an academic mismatch, especially when you compare Alabama to Texas’ elite McCombs School of Business, one of the most highly regarded business programs in the country. Top 15 or 20 for sure. That prestige tag certainly adds an interesting wrinkle to Coleman’s recruitment.

That said, if we do look into it, Bama totally has a business school. The Culverhouse College of Business. In fact, it offers a ton of majors in things like finance, management, and general business. So, this wasn’t a case of Alabama lacking business options altogether. The real deal is probably just that the Texas business school is consistently ranked a good bit higher on a national level.

That academic flex might’ve been part of the conversation or a small tie-breaker. But it certainly wasn’t a “they don’t offer the major” situation.

Honestly, the main reason, according to most sports folks and recruiting insiders, is all about the football and his NFL dreams. The primary motivation for Coleman to enter the transfer portal could be football-related. The former Tigers WR1 didn’t have the luxury of elite quarterback play during his two seasons at Auburn.

Despite that, he managed to catch 93 passes for a total of 1,306 yards and scored 13 touchdowns across his 23 games played. While his catches and yardage actually went up in his second year, his touchdown count went down because for every 1 touchdown, Jackson Arnold was throwing 2 picks in near the red-zone.

Some analysts believe this limited his on-field production and was the reason for the change in school. He was looking for an “elite quarterback situation” to maximize his potential and improve his stock for the NFL Draft. Hopefully, as an early first-rounder. Many expect him to be a “one-year rental pick” in the portal.

By the looks of it, he’s trusting Arch Manning with his NFL stock over Alabama’s options. All thanks to Ty Simpson declaring for the draft prematurely. With Cam Coleman now a Texas Longhorn, Alabama is scrambling to find other talented wide receivers in the transfer portal.

Kalen DeBoer is in pursuit of a new Cam Coleman

The Crimson Tide’s receiver squad is looking pretty thin after several key players bounced. Including their main touchdown guy from last season, Isaiah Horton. Texas A&M of all the places. Plus, they can’t rely on Ryan Willaims like they used to do in the freshman season.

Because of that, the coaching staff has no choice but to work overtime to add serious talent to the wide receiver room for the upcoming 2026 season.

Right now, the big target is Noah Rogers (442 yards, 2 TDs) from NC State. He’s already made a trip down to Tuscaloosa, and the word is that he might commit any day now. He’s a tall, reliable pass-catcher who could totally step in and make plays right away.

The Tide also tossed an offer to Tony Diaz (875 yards, 11 TDs) from a smaller school in Texas and are checking out Quincy Porter from Ohio State. Regardless, Rogers seems like the immediate top priority. Coach DeBoer and the crew definitely need to snag at least one experienced transfer to give their quarterbacks to pass-catchers.