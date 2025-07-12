Alabama, Auburn in Contention for Another Elite Uncommitted LB in 2026 Class

Dubbed the Iron Bowl, the in-state rivalry between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers has some of the most dramatic plays and games in college football. Alabama holds a record of 51 victories and 37 losses against Auburn. Last season, too, Kalen DeBoer’s boys crushed Hugh Freeze’s Tigers in a 28-14 heroic feat. They will be facing off against each other on November 29 this year. But so what?

The fans do not have to wait for the two to step onto the gridiron. One can get the taste of the rivalry between DeBoer and Freeze in the 2026 recruiting trail as well. Already, things are a bit sensitive in the Auburn HC’s squad. They have lost back-to-back hot targets to DeBoer’s Alabama. And now, both teams are losing their sleep over another 4-star linebacker target. That’s none other than 4-star recruit Anthony Davis.

On July 11, Rivals came up with an IG post revealing the runners of the Davis race. The caption read, “4-star LB Anthony Davis is down to Alabama, Auburn, Michigan and Ole Miss, he tells @chadsimmonsrivals ‼️.” And the suitors have their eyes fixed on August 2, the day he is going to announce his commitment.

If we take a look at On3’s list of the 2026 class, we can find a huge difference between the two. While DeBoer’s Alabama stands strong at No.5 position with 19 recruits locked in, Freeze’s squad has been pushed further down to No.71 with only 9 recruits locked in. According to the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings, Davis is currently considered the nation’s No. 319 overall prospect in the 2026 class. Plus, the Grayson High School product is ranked as the No. 22 overall linebacker in the class.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rivals (@rivals.ig)

Well, we have seen how DeBer’s Alabama has seen success when it comes to recruits hailing from Georgia, as far as the 2026 class is concerned. Five recruits from the state, including Jorden Edmonds, Jamarion Matthews, and Chris Booker, have shown their confidence in boarding DeBoer’s wagon. Crimson Tide hosted Davis last month. And turns out that DeBoer’s squad has left a deep mark in the young chap’s heart. “They are a great program. Bama is Bama. They win, they put guts in the league,” shared Davis. Other than the NFL legacy, Alabama’s defense and their pro-ness while using the linebacker position have been appealing. That’s where DeBoer and Co. scored extra points on Davis’ report card.

“They have a great defense. They run a great scheme. The linebackers are great. Linebackers play very fast, and my style. They are great,” shared Davis. Now, that does not mean it’s their done deal with Davis. Not to forget, Freeze is already nursing a wound. And will not leave any stone unturned to bring the hot recruit home.

Hugh Freeze and Auburn’s fate of flipping the luck rests on Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis comes off as a great package. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he flows to the football with good closing speed and the ability to make effective tackles in open space. When it comes to dropping back in coverage, the linebacker target looks effortless. Well, his stats say it all. Davis has racked up 105 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and three sacks. While he finds his next stop and steps into college, Davis is very particular about finding out how he fits into a particular defense. And that’s when Freeze’s Auburn has ticked off all the boxes.

“It lets the linebackers be able to run free and really play fast. I really like it a lot. The Will position gets to play free. He’s in the box, out of the box. That kinda compliments me as a player.” Auburn’s got that covered pretty well with DJ Durkin’s aggressive scheme. And again, the ‘make them feel good’ factor never goes wrong. Davis gave extra points on how Freeze’s staff made it clear they want the 4-star to be part of their 2026 class. “They were just like that, I’m a priority for them, and they really want me, and they can show me how they can develop me at a high level.” After all, the Tigers can’t afford to lose the race this time.

While the Tigers chase Anthony Davis, they are still not over the recruits that Alabama snatched away from them. In June, Hugh Freeze lost out as their top target, 2026 four-star running back Ezavier Crowell announced his commitment to Alabama. While they were yet to get over the loss, another blow came. Cederian Morgan, a five-star wide receiver, punched his Tuscaloosa ticket, closing doors to Auburn. Can Freeze finally break Bama’s recruiting grip by locking down Davis, or will the Tide strike again?