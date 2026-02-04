Alabama DB’s Brother Commits to Kalen DeBoer Over Notre Dame

With National Signing Day creeping closer, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide went toe-to-toe with Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame and bagged one of the biggest gems of the 2026 class on the eve of National Signing Day. In hindsight, all thanks to Alabama DB Keon Sabb.

On February 3rd, recruiting specialist Hawyes Fawcett hopped onto X and shared the news:

“Class of 2026 ATH Amari Sabb has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for Rivals.”

One of the main reasons for Tuscaloosa to move over Notre Dame is because of big bro Sabb. The word is decided to stick around for his senior season in 2026 instead of heading to the NFL. Mind you, this isn’t any charity or nepo-hire. It’s purely meritocracy. Amari Sabb is considered a 4-star prospect and is currently ranked as the No. 11 athlete in the country for the class of 2026.

At Glassboro High School, he put up insane numbers in high school with over 916 receiving yards and caught for 12 touchdowns this season. He even rushed for almost 850 yards and 14 scores. He can play all over the field, but the coaches at Alabama want to use his explosive speed at wideout, particularly in the slot.

Despite having his brother at Bama, it wasn’t easy to drop Notre Dame like that.

“It was a very tough decision,” Amari said. “All the years leading up to this, all the coaches I’ve talked to, just looking over all the things, I just felt like this was the best situation. It was a tough decision. I had two other good schools to choose between. It all just came down to what feels best for me.”

The recruiting process came down to where Amari felt he could best develop and win a national championship. He really hit it off with Bama’s new receivers coach, Derrick Nix. Landing Amari keeps Alabama’s 2026 class locked in near the top of the national rankings. He joins other elite commits like 5-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, Cederian Morgan and Ezavier Crowell. The roster is looking stacked for years to come.

The best part is pledge is this might become a full-on family takeover. There’s a third brother, Xavier Sabb, who is a 5-star recruit for 2027. Now that his two older brothers are already in Tuscaloosa, it’s looking more and more probable that the ‘Sabb Pipeline’ will keep the wins coming for a long time.

Alabama has a long history of keeping things in the family, with plenty of brothers hitting the field together. You might also remember the Tagovailoa brothers, Tua and Taulia, who were both on the roster in 2019, or the Brockermeyer twins, Tommy and James, who came in together as top recruits a few years back.

However, that being said, the expectations for Keon Sabb and the DB room are higher than ever before.

The leadership expectations for Keon Sabb in 2026

Keon Sabb is returning for his senior year as the backbone of the defense.

The Jersey native is coming off a stellar season. He started all 15 games and recorded 54 tackles last season. Keon Sabb’s currently projected as a second- or third-round prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft. With one strong season, his draft stock could rise anywhere from the early second round to even the first.

The word on the street is that he’s projected to start at safety alongside Bray Hubbard, forming what many analysts believe will be the best safety tandem in college football.

If you look a bit deeper, the talent doesn’t stop at safety, though. The Crimson Tide are also returning lockdown cornerbacks like Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee. This duo has developed into some of the best technical cover corners in the SEC. Add in the nation’s top cornerback prospect, Jorden Edmonds, and when everything is said and done, next year’s DB room can easily finish top three in the country.