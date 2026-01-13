Alabama GM Announced Kalen DeBoer’s Masterplan to Solve Portal Crisis

With over 21 players exiting Tuscaloosa via the transfer portal, the Kalen DeBoer era is off to a rocky start. But according to Alabama’s GM, this isn’t a crisis. It’s part of the plan. While the Tide has taken some portal lumps, general manager Courtney Morgan is sticking to the blueprint. Well, the blueprint is to stack elite high school classes, then patch the roster with targeted portal hits.

“Courtney Morgan told us on signing day that at Alabama, they were concerned with retention,” Morgan said via Waaaay Offsides Cotton on January 12. “This means, Alabama, which will still dip in the portal, is primarily focused on high school recruiting and development as opposed to building rosters out of the portal.”

High school recruiting is still Alabama’s backbone, and Morgan’s revelations of this master plan seem ambitious. But in today’s game, you need portal juice, and DeBoer and his team realize it. So, DeBoer’s plan isn’t to panic-buy a roster every December.

Instead, Alabama is re-centering on high school recruiting, development, and internal culture, while still selectively using the portal, not living in it. When competing with power programs like the Texas Longhorns that throw around top-of-the-market money, DeBoer’s franchise will lose some battles.

The proof is in the addition of elite NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, who is expected to be a day-one starter at running back.

DeBoer dipped into the portal just seven times last year. But in the end, only three delivered meaningful production: Isaiah Horton, Kam Dewberry, and Nikhai Hill-Green.

A look at the portal numbers reveals the story. According to On3’s 2026 transfer portal rankings, Curt Cignetti has Indiana winning with 14 additions and just five exits, giving them the No.4 rank. DeBoer’s Alabama, meanwhile, sits on the other end of the list with 10 additions, 21 departures, and a No. 56 ranking. The CFP playoff loss hurts, and Alabama’s culture is taking a hit.

It’s worth noting that the 2024 Florida State Seminoles program was a portal-heavy build, yet it unraveled quickly.

So, going by Morgan’s plan, Alabama isn’t trying to build a one-year miracle; they are trying to create something that lasts. For now, they have struggled to retain their own impact players like defensive lineman James Smith, wide receiver Isaiah Horton, and defensive lineman Keon Keeley, among others.

This struggle to retain key players is a symptom of a larger cultural reset, which was particularly evident along the offensive line. With Saban-era veterans seeking top-tier pay without matching production and a new staff enforcing new standards, building a unified culture overnight was never realistic.

While the transfer portal woes are already pestering DeBoer, the 2026 NFL Draft looms.

The draft exodus in Kalen DeBoer’s squad

At the end of December, DeBoer’s senior defensive end, LT Overton, had accepted an invitation to the Panini Senior Bowl. Just days later, he posted on Instagram declaring his intention for the 2026 NFL Draft.

His 2025 stats included 40 total tackles, 25 solo, and four sacks. Interestingly, Overton was strong enough to stand out even though he shared the field with Tim Keenan III, Yhonzae Pierre, and Deontae Lawson. Alabama linebacker Lawson and lineman Keenan III have officially declared for the NFL draft, too.

While DeBoer lost key players to the draft, he has been keeping an eye on the next trio: linebacker Yhonzae Pierre, defensive back Keon Sabb, and safety Bray Hubbard.

The ex-4-star recruit and Michigan transfer, Sabb, is a long, versatile defender with explosive closing speed and twitch, allowing him to impact plays from multiple alignments. Pierre has two years of eligibility remaining.

However, Kalen DeBoer can now let out a gigantic sigh of relief as Hubbard made his decision to return to the Crimson Tide for another season. Now, 2026 becomes the actual test, where DeBoer fuses returners, portal plug-ins, and high school blue-chips into a roster that actually works.