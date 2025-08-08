Alabama Legend Makes Concerning Locker Room Revelation While Picking 3 SEC QBs Over Ty Simpson

Gridiron talents are okay. But for Kalen DeBoer, the Alabama head coach is very particular about his players’ conduct. He follows one golden rule: “We want you to be men of integrity.” Lately, analysts are grading players based on not just what they are bringing to the table athletically. They are also taking note of the player’s reputation in the locker room. And guess who passed the test of integrity in Alabama?

Has to be the 18-year-old wide receiver Ryan Williams. The Alabama wide receiver was spotted vibing with Brandon Arrington, the top-ranked ATH from Mount Miguel High School, to the “Roll Tide” cheer. Later on in an interview, Williams could not stop talking about how the Alabama players are on the same page. This was then doubled down by Alabama legend, Roman Harper, who knows the Crimson Tide in and out.

“The chemistry? I’m going to be honest, this is probably one of the all-time highs in team chemistry I’ve had in life. It’s just a brotherhood,” shared Williams. On the August 7th episode of The Next Round podcast, Jim Dunaway took this up and placed an important question for Harper. The analyst asked, “How much do you put into chemistry, guys getting along, but because boy, Ryan Williams is talking a lot about how close this team is, and he’s only had one other college team. So, when he says this team is close, it makes me think last year’s team wasn’t close.” The chemistry in Alabama football’s locker room has been a consistent talking point early in fall camp.

Bo Jackson Over the Top Auburn Alabama File Photo 1982.

Harper was named part of the induction Class of 2023 for the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. During his Crimson Tide chapter, the legend had 302 tackles along with five interceptions and five forced fumbles. Harper was named First-Team All-SEC his senior year. And now the chemistry in the Tuscaloosa camp has been approved by the Alabama legend. He shared, “I wouldn’t say you’re wrong. I give a lot of those coaches, the players a lot of credit as well, for like it just feels a little different. I was there, I was around them, and I was around that team last year as well.” Harper was back in the Alabama camp earlier this week.

And the legend left feeling good about where Alabama was as a program ahead of year two under DeBoer. But now that Harper says it’s “different,” were there tensions in the Alabama locker room in 2024? There were rumors out before the draft that some players, like Williams, were ready to transfer if changes weren’t made on offense, especially at quarterback. Alabama fans did spot frustration on the Alabama wide receivers as the pigskins sailed over, and Jalen Milroe would throw into double coverage and get picked. Does that mean the 2025 Alabama quarterback room is approved by the legend?

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback snubbed in alumnus’ rankings

This season, the Crimson Tide quarterback room is star-packed with Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell. The guest on Bud Elliot’s CBS Sports podcast shared, “I think there is an element of that where there’s more like ‘Hey man, you got the most experience of this current three-man quarterback battle.’” But to both DeBoer and Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, Simpson is the guy to start for Alabama. But if spoiled with choices, Harper won’t count on Simpson.

On the podcast, Dunaway asked, “This league has so much quarterback potential, but not a lot of proven quarterbacks. If I told you got to go 85 yards, two-minute drive, one quarterback in this league, who’s your guy?” Taking a few seconds to think, the Alabama legend replied, “LaNorris Sellers. Just because he’s going to give me the option, and I’ve seen him do it a couple times.”

Turns out that LaNorris Sellers has some immense respect for the Crimson Tide program. Florida State Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos made a sour comment on Alabama, “I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.” Sellers stood in Crimson Tide’s defense and said, “Shoot, Alabama’s still Alabama to me. They were good last year. They’re a good team. They’re big, strong, and fast.”

Roman Harper placed LaNorris Sellers at the top, followed by LSU quarterback (he didn’t take the name, it’s presumed to be Garrett Nussmeier), and finally DJ Lagway. The 6-foot-2, 208-pounder has completed his passes for 381 yards, 130 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. Well, we need to understand that he saw limited action. Now, you know why Alabama’s national winning quarterback, AJ McCarron, pleaded with fans and analysts alike to be patient with Ty Simpson.