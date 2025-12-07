Alabama Legends Betray Kalen DeBoer to Make Bold Playoff Claims

Kalen DeBoer’s headache isn’t over yet. After the Georgia Bulldogs steamrolled the Alabama Crimson Tide 28-7 in the SEC title showdown, the No. 9 Crimson Tide handed the CFP committee a rare easy out on the Notre Dame vs. Miami debate. But now, all eyes are back on Alabama’s playoff fate, with fired-up alumni adding fuel to the fire.

“Do you think Alabama’s a playoff team? No, they are not,” Alabama alum Damien Harris dropped a bomb on December 6. “This Alabama team, specifically the offense, it did not look playoff caliber.”

It didn’t even matter that Alabama looked completely outclassed against No. 3 Georgia in the SEC title tilt. The Bulldogs flexed a statement win, cruising to a 28-7 blowout that barely told the full story. Alabama was stuffed all day, rushing for a shocking minus-3 yards and failing to crack 100 total yards until late in the third quarter.

The doubts run deep. Harris isn’t the only former Tide player unconvinced about the Crimson Tide making the CFP. Mark Ingram feels the icks, too.

This is a developing story…