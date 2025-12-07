Alabama Legends Betray Kalen DeBoer to Make Bold Playoff Claims

Kalen DeBoer’s headache isn’t over yet. After the Georgia Bulldogs steamrolled the Alabama Crimson Tide 28-7 in the SEC title showdown, the No. 9 Crimson Tide handed the CFP committee a rare easy out on the Notre Dame vs. Miami debate. But now, all eyes are back on Alabama’s playoff fate, with fired-up alumni adding fuel to the fire.
“Do you think Alabama’s a playoff team? No, they are not,” Alabama alum Damien Harris dropped a bomb on December 6. “This Alabama team, specifically the offense, it did not look playoff caliber.”
It didn’t even matter that Alabama looked completely outclassed against No. 3 Georgia in the SEC title tilt. The Bulldogs flexed a statement win, cruising to a 28-7 blowout that barely told the full story. Alabama was stuffed all day, rushing for a shocking minus-3 yards and failing to crack 100 total yards until late in the third quarter.
Alabama alum Damien Harris says Alabama is not a playoff team. pic.twitter.com/rusp4ogXMQ
— Grant Speaks (@GrantSpeaks1) December 7, 2025
The doubts run deep. Harris isn’t the only former Tide player unconvinced about the Crimson Tide making the CFP. Mark Ingram feels the icks, too.
This is a developing story…
