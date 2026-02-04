Alabama Plans to Spoil Bill Belichick’s Party With Sneaky Recruitment Move

Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama has already secured a top-10 2027 recruiting class, but the staff isn’t done yet. Bill Belichick hasn’t been in Chapel Hill long, but DeBoer is already making a move to spoil the party. They even got a star player’s green light.

“Appreciate @KalenDeBoer @crob45 stopping by and spending time with the family today! #RollTide,” wrote the 2027 four-star edge rusher, Rashad Streets.

“The North Carolina product plans to announce his top contenders soon, but confirmed that Alabama will receive an official visit,” reported On3’s Andrew Bone.

Kalen DeBoer has always had Streets of Millbrook High School in Raleigh on his wish list. Streets established himself as a menace on the defensive line, terrorizing offenses to the tune of 123 tackles and a staggering 26.5 sacks in 2024 alone before following it up with another dominant campaign. In 2025, he made impressive achievements with 39.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 43 pressures, five forced fumbles, and two blocked punts. Fans also saw him at the Tuscaloosa camp last November, showcasing his dedication and talent.

“What stuck out to me most was how much the community loves and supports Alabama football,” he said after taking a trip to DeBoer’s squad. “It was a really fun atmosphere and different than some other places I have visited, so I enjoyed that.”

According to Streets, Kalen DeBoer and his program presented an offer during the spring. After initial contact in the spring, Alabama extended an official scholarship offer in October and has stayed in regular communication.

Alabama’s outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson, director of recruiting Jatavis Sanders, and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack pushed hard in the recruitment process. Likewise, Belichick’s North Carolina was one of the first to show interest among his nearly 30 suitors.

The North Carolina Tar Heels went ahead to get Streets for their team. He, too, shared that UNC is a top choice for him, highlighting ongoing contact from friendly coaches, including staff connected to Belichick. Likewise, Dan Lanning and Oregon hosted Streets and his parents at their junior day in Eugene. After that, Streets shared how Oregon is a “great fit.”

Along with the Ducks, the Ohio State Buckeyes come off as the main threat for DeBoer’s program. Ryan Day has already pulled in the commitment of another Millbrook High School star and Streets’ classmate, Quinton Cypher. The pair had a great time visiting OSU together during the Penn State game. Now that Cypher is part of the team, he’s in a suitable position to help persuade Streets to choose Columbus. The Buckeyes tasked Larry Johnson and the rest of the coaching staff to make Streets feel like a priority.

“[Patricia] spent a good amount of time talking with my mom,” said the EDGE. “Answering her questions. That meant a lot.”

Streets isn’t the only top 2027 prospect feeling the love from Alabama. Five-star quarterback Elijah Haven has also placed the Crimson Tide among his top schools.

“I think very highly of them, and they are definitely still amongst my top schools as of now,” he said.

While Streets is a priority, DeBoer’s staff is also targeting several other key recruits.

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide’s crowded recruiting board

So far, the Crimson Tide has reeled in four recruits. DeBoer and his team have now turned their attention to the four-star running back from Brandon High School, Tyson Robinson. The level of competition is high, as the recruit already has offers from 11 SEC programs.

More concerning is that Alabama did not make it to Robinson’s top 5 list. So DeBoer took the help of Alabama’s running back coach, Robert Gillespie, who was brought to Alabama by Nick Saban, and has shown immense potential on the recruiting trail. He has produced 13 NFL backs, a big enough reason for DeBoer to secure Robinson’s commitment.

Next in line is the No. 1 tight end of the 2027 class, Ahmad Hudson. In this case, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are the biggest competitors.

With so much already on Alabama’s plate, they will have to ensure Rashad Streets gets the red carpet treatment during his official visit in Tuscaloosa.