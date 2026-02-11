Alabama Players Set for Family Reunion After Kalen DeBoer Makes Strong Push for 5-Star Athlete

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s brand alone is enough to grab any recruit’s attention. But when more than one family member is already playing for Kalen DeBoer, the pull gets even stronger. Now, DeBoer has swung the doors wide open for a five-star athlete with big plans for Tuscaloosa.

“NEWS: 2027 5 ⭐️ ATH Xavier Sabb will visit Alabama for A-Day, per @AndrewJBone,” reported Recruits Bama.

The five-star ATH from Glassboro High School holds offers from a bunch of programs. However, he shortlisted his top 10 back in November. That list featured Oregon, Alabama, Notre Dame, USC, Tennessee, Texas A&M, among others. As per On3’s latest predictions, Rutgers is leading the race with a 32% chance to bring Xavier home.

In that list, DeBoer and Co. is in third place running the race with a 12.1% chance. However, they are in no mood to give up since Alabama is lucky to have two weapons, enough to pull Xavier into Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide is just a few steps away from pulling off a Sabb brothers family reunion.

Back in 2024, Michigan safety Keon Sabb transferred to DeBoer’s staff after two years in Ann Arbor. Last season was about more than just numbers for him; it was about reliability. His 54 tackles reflected an active downhill defender in run support. At the same time, the 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack show his ability to disrupt plays behind the line.

With Keon running it back for one last ride, DeBoer kept it in the family, landing a commitment from Amari Sabb. He is an undersized but intriguing three-star and Keon’s younger brother. The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder averaged 15 yards per play. It highlights the kind of explosiveness that keeps defenses on their toes about adjusting coverages.

“The No. 1 ATH in the nation says he plans to return to Tuscaloosa again this spring and will take an Official Visit,” reported Recruits Bama.

With two of the three Sabb brothers already in Tuscaloosa, the family pull at the Capstone is getting harder for Xavier to ignore. So, in his future plan, he has already included DeBoer’s squad.

Family ties have paid off well lately in the recruiting game. Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham cashed in big by wooing the 2026 linebacker Ndi Etta, who is the brother of their defensive back Enow Etta.

But it’s a waiting game for DeBoer, with the 2027 five-star and other blue-chippers still weighing their options.

Recruits from the 2027 class whom Kalen DeBoer is chasing

Like Xavier Sabb, DeBoer is now chasing the 2027 five-star EDGE K.J.Green. The Stephenson High School had made a couple of visits to the Tuscaloosa camp, and it seems like the program has already left a mark on his heart.

“Everything was overly righteous,” said Green in an interview.

So, he is all set to take an official visit to DeBoer’s program in the summer, between June 18 and June 20. But before that, he has promised to come back for a spring visit on March 26 and 28. However, Alabama is not the only frontrunner chasing him; the South Carolina Gamecocks are also competing.

Along with this, the No. 5 defensive tackle in the 2027 recruiting class, Donivan Moore, is also giving DeBoer sleepless nights. He released his top six suitors list, which included Alabama. However, the race will not be a cakewalk as DeBoer and Co. will have to beat four SEC rivals: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas.

For K.J. Green and Donivan Moore, Kalen DeBoer doesn’t have the family card to play. The question now is whether that built-in edge swings things his way with Xavier Sabb.