Alabama Suffers Multiple Injuries as Ty Simpson Faces South Carolina at Full Strength

On October 25th, the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) will go band-for-band against Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks (3-4) in Week 9 of college football at William-Brice Stadium. Based on the last few weeks, it should be an easy day in the office for the Roll Tide. The Bama Crimson are on a generational run after their week 1 loss against the Florida State; they beat 4 ranked opponents since week 3 straight. However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the Roll Tide the Alabama squad ahead of their game against South Carolina.

On October 24th, Alabama insider Justin Smith hopped onto X and shared the Alabama vs South Carolina injury list. Heading into this matchup, Alabama is seeing a good number of injuries on the roster. Let’s start from the top: Bama’s WR Lotzeir Brooks is officially out for the game. This is a real bummer for Ty Simpson, as the true freshman has been a reliable target lately. Brooks had 16 receptions for 255 yards this season.

On the bright side, the offensive line got a boost with veteran Geno VanDeMark upgraded to probable. The experienced right guard’s return would be a welcome sight for the Tide. After being listed as questionable, it looks like VanDeMark is ready to roll. Unfortunately, the long list of injuries still has some big names on it, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Even linebackers like Qua Russaw and Jah-Marien Latham, along with defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman, are all out for the season with big-time injuries.

Also, their tight end Danny Lewis Jr. and linebacker Cayden Jones will be on the sidelines for the South Carolina game. Meanwhile, South Carolina has only one player on the injury list — Carson Henry. One thing the Gamecocks have over Alabama is a healthy roster. South Carolina has the luxury of fielding a fully healthy lineup for this matchup, which could potentially downplay Ty Simpson’s Heisman run. Despite having six players on the injury list, the Crimson Tide are still big-time favorites, with the spread set at -11.5. Another chance for Ty Simpson to skyrocket his draft stock.

Ty Simpson NFL draft at risk?

Alabama has a long history of producing NFL quarterbacks, but for over 40 years, the school didn’t have a first-round pick at that position until last 6 years. Now, Ty Simpson is emerging as a potential first-round pick for the 2026 NFL Draft, despite only seven games as a starter. Could he really be one of the top quarterbacks in the country after such a short time? NFL scouts seem impressed. One said, “Been really impressed with him since the Florida State game. Great ball placement and decision-making in critical situations. He’s playing better than any QB in the country right now.” This raises the question: is Simpson already playing at an NFL level, or is it too soon to tell whether the team is too good?

Simpson has put up impressive numbers. He has 18 touchdown passes, two rushing touchdowns, and only one interception, leading the SEC in passer rating and averaging 275 passing yards per game. An NFL scout noted, “He’s throwing balls into tight windows…putting the ball with excellent placement outside on the sideline, on out throws and high in the end zone where nobody can get them but his receiver.” But how much do these numbers reflect his true potential versus Alabama’s strong offensive system? Some analysts down from CBS Sports believes Ty Simpson would make a smooth transition into the NFL.

There aren’t any major head-turning flaws like we saw with Jalen Milroe last season. Ty Simpson is a big-game baller; against Tennessee, Alabama scored four touchdowns in a 37-20 win, and Simpson threw multiple touchdowns against Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Georgia. One NFL scout gave him big props: “Just finished a Vandy trip and was going through their defense vs. Ty and he was cooking. One of best I’ve seen so far…more consistent than most.” Could these performances in high-pressure games be what sets him apart from other young quarterbacks in the draft? That seems to be the case.

Still, there are questions. Some scouts are cautious because Simpson has only started seven games and couldn’t beat out last year’s starter, Jalen Milroe. One front office official said, “He’s playing well but has only started seven games…so I’m inclined to pump the brakes here a little.” Despite the caution, many scouts agree that Simpson has quickly risen to one of the top quarterback prospects, if not the top.