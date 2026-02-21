Alabama-to-Ohio State Pipeline Continues to Give Security With Another Trio Set to Bolster Ryan Day’s Defense

Since 2024, the transfer portal has been a constant source of pain for Alabama. And this season, Ohio State is twisting the knife again. The Buckeyes are adding on to their past portal wins with a total of 3 Crimson Tide transfers for the next year.

According to Eleven Warriors, the ex-Alabama trio consists of defensive linemen James Smith and Qua Russaw, and cornerback Cam Calhoun. Starting with Smith, he has been the centerpiece of this year’s transfer class of Alabama transfers and easily the most hyped player in Ohio State’s 2026 portal haul.

The five-star from the 2023 class never really found his highlight moment in the Alabama camp. But he still showed flashes of dominance with 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 2025, bolstering the defensive line. Headed by veteran defensive line coach Larry Johnson, Ohio State is set to unlock Smith’s full potential.

This is the same coach whose guidance led the Buckeyes’ unit to rank at the top in total defense last season. Allowing just 219.1 yards per game shows the proof is in the pudding. No doubt, the combination of James Smith’s raw talent combine with Johnson’s elite coaching could produce a game wrecker come 2026.

Then comes Russaw, the Crimson Tide’s edge threat. He also comes to Columbus with plenty of upsides. He racked up 44 tackles, demonstrating good awareness and the ability to read plays. His two interceptions showcase his versatility and awareness in pass coverage. Unfortunately, injuries slowed him in 2025. But when healthy, Ohio State could have a defensive weapon ready to disrupt opposing backfields.

The biggest puzzle for the Buckeyes will be where to fit the Alabama transfer. He is a hybrid outside linebacker, as opposed to a standard defensive end. However, it’s worth noting that Russaw can blitz like Arvell Reese, and given his frame, he is poised to fill that same role in 2026.

Then the Buckeyes will be counting on the ex-Alabama cornerback star Calhoun. In his last three stops at Michigan, Utah, and Alabama, he has spent one year each. So, he is likely to start as a backup in Columbus behind Jermaine Mathews Jr. While he might slide down the depth chart, his Utah tape is proof that he can lock down receivers. In 2024 Calhoun has allowed just 21 catches on 43 targets while playing for the Utes. If we go even further back, during his high school days at Winton Woods High School, Calhoun actually broke the school record with 14 career interceptions.

This 2026 Alabama-to-Ohio State pipeline might reopen some old wounds. Two years back, the Buckeyes snagged Crimson Tide’s Caleb Downs, who helped the Buckeyes’ defense in both years and is now going to be a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. Not to mention that in 2025, Downs ended up winning the prestigious 2025 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award for the nation’s best defensive back, and the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy for the top defensive impact player.

Along with Downs, the Crimson Tide had costly losses when Seth McLaughlin and Julian Sayin also transferred to Columbus. As we all know, Sayin ended up seamlessly taking over the QB role from Will Howard, and even ended up as a Heisman finalist in his first year of starting at The Shoe.

While Ryan Day is grinning ear-to-ear after raiding Alabama’s portal for 2026, the 2027 recruiting board is painting a very different picture.

Alabama Crimson Tide keeps Ohio State Buckeyes on high alert

Kalen DeBoer’s Crimson Tide is now trending to land Maxwell Hiller. 247 Sports rated him as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the 2027 class. Going by On3’s predictions, Alabama has the highest chance to land him at 77.2%. But DeBoer could not keep the recruiting process on autopilot.

That’s when Alabama’s 2027 quarterback commit, Trent Seaborn, stepped up to help DeBoer. He took matters into his own hands, easing the pressure on his head coach.

“A big guy I really been going after is Bama Sales, Monshun, but his nickname is Bama, and I think that’s a good sign as well,” the Alabama quarterback promised. “Another big guy is Maxwell Hiller and some other O-Linemen like Kennedy Brown.”

Coincidentally, Hiller is now heavily pursued by Ohio State. That’s when Alabama tried to cause some panic for the Buckeyes. Seaborn dived straight into the 2027 IOL’s profile and made Alabama’s feelings clear about him.

“Yk where home is 🐘🐘,” the quarterback dropped a comment in one of Hiller’s IG posts that contained the logos of his top four suitors.

The interior offensive lineman just wrapped up his visit to Columbus and was impressed by the starting opportunities they will offer. Now, if Hiller answers Seaborn’s call, Bama fans might get a small sense of revenge for all the players Ohio State snatched away from Tuscaloosa.