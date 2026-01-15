Alabama Veteran Gives Honest Feelings on Ty Simpson Moving on From Kalen DeBoer

Nobody had a bigger redemption arc this season than Alabama’s Ty Simpson. After passing up big-time NIL bags while sitting 3 years behind the likes of Jalen Milroe and Bryce Young, the Tennessee native made a “2021 Mac Jones” type of jump this season before declaring for the draft after a lone year as the starter. The college sharks didn’t wait a day to make a move on him with millions. Nobody would have batted an eye if he had gone for the bag. Instead, the Alabama captain stood on business.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alabama insiders couldn’t be any more proud of their captain.

On January 14, Alabama insider Aaron Suttles joined The Next Round and spoke honestly about Simpson’s glowing decision, pointing to the unspoken rules that still exist in college football loyalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are certain schools you just don’t go to after you’ve been at one school, and Ty had to go through that. I thought it was cool. A lot of Miami fans didn’t love it. A lot of Miss fans, a lot of Tennessee fans didn’t love the fact that he aired their business out.”

The offers were real as they come. According to Aaron Suttles, Ty Simpson had big offers, including a reported $6.5 million offer from Miami, $4 million from Ole Miss and similar money from Tennessee. When Ty talked openly about those offers, it rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I really felt good about my decision to go pro, but that amount of money to play college football again for what amounts to about eight months makes you stop and think,” Ty said. “I just couldn’t do it because of everything I stood for and what Alabama had meant to me and the legacy that I built there.”

It didn’t sit well with these three fan bases. Miami fans, in particular, took it personally. They even started clowning Roll Tide online for good obvious reasons. Miami is on a generational run. Regardless of how their 2025 season ends, natty or not, Carson Beck is heading to the draft after 5 or 6 years of college ball. The Miami roster is stacked for the next three seasons except for one position: quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

There also aren’t many S-tier gunslingers left in the portal. Brendon Sorsby went to Texas Tech for $5 million. Josh Hoover got landed into Indiana. And Sam Leavitt headed to LSU after flirting with Miami for about a week. That had forced Mario Cristobal to chase a quarterback at all costs. The same goes for Ole Miss and Tennessee. Both of them are about to be QB1-less after Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility got denied and Joey Aguilar’s eligibility ran out.

Aaron Suttles summed his thoughts honestly: “Money can’t buy everything. It buys most things. It did not buy Ty out of his legacy. Hats off to him for that.”

This isn’t the first time a well-financially backed college football program went out of their way to offer a quarterback millions. Last season, an anonymous program (rumored to be Texas Tech) offered former Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers $8 million for one more year of college football.

ADVERTISEMENT

He denied it for the same reason Ty Simpson did: the legacy. Plus, Ty Simpson has his name etched in the Denny Chimes. There was no way he could’ve taken an offer from another school. With Ty Simpson standing firm on his ground, there are plenty of experts loving what they’re seeing from him.

Ty Simpson’s potential draft spot

Although NFL teams cannot directly reach or contact players, there is some speculation going on around Ty Simpson according to analysts’ expertise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rams might see him as the long-term successor to the experienced Matthew Stafford. After what happened with Aaron Rodgers against the Texans, the Steelers could be a good spot for him to either jump into a competition for the starting job or spend some time learning from seasoned players. After all, Ty Simpson has experience sitting behind and learning from others.

The interest doesn’t stop there. Other analysts and insiders are mentioning teams such as the Arizona Cardinals or the New York Jets as possible landing spots. Some draft experts are even projecting that he’ll be selected surprisingly early in the first round. With a few other top prospects like Dante Moore deciding to stay in college for another year. The pool of available quarterbacks has shifted.

The general consensus among football fans and analysts is that wherever he goes, Ty Simpson will be a good investment.