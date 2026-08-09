Alabama Veteran Sends Blunt Message to Critics After Paul Finebaum Throws Insults at Kalen DeBoer: “Haven’t Got the Respect”

ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum is back at it, taking another sharp jab at Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Finebaum called DeBoer “Mr. AI,” mocking his calm media style and claiming he talks like a robot. For Crimson Tide fans, it was just the latest round of national disrespect.

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Apparently, Alabama veteran defensive back Keon Sabb has heard enough of the criticism, especially from Finebaum, which felt like an insult. When asked about the national media writing off the Crimson Tide during preseason camp, Sabb did not hold back.

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“Sleeper??” Sabb said in utter disbelief. “I feel like we all sleepers, man. I feel like we all sleepers right now, and we haven’t gotten the respect we deserve. We are going to get it soon.”

In college football, calling a team a “sleeper” usually means they are an underrated underdog capable of surprisingly over-performing. For an elite program like Alabama, that label feels like an insult. Critics expect the Tide to underperform this season, but Sabb made it clear the locker room fully expects to over-perform and prove everyone wrong.

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Rather than letting commentators shake their confidence, Alabama players are using the noise as motivation. Sabb’s message served as a clear warning to the critics: despite back-to-back transition years, the locker room still believes they have championship-level talent.

The skepticism is not entirely unearned. Following a tough 38-3 Rose Bowl loss to Indiana and back-to-back four-loss campaigns, Alabama sits at No. 11 in the preseason coaches poll. It marks their lowest starting rank in over ten years, leaving analysts wondering if the Tide dynasty has finally lost its edge.

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Finebaum’s criticism came after DeBoer gave a dry, emotionless answer when asked about the growing national skepticism surrounding Alabama. His core issue with DeBoer comes down to passion. On air, the analyst argued that an Alabama head coach must show fire when responding to doubts, rather than giving measured, standard responses. Finebaum noted that back-to-back four-loss seasons leave zero margin for error in Tuscaloosa heading into 2026.

The biggest example was Alabama’s brutal 35-point collapse against Indiana in last season’s Rose Bowl. Finebaum argued that the Crimson Tide essentially rolled over and gave up when things started going south.

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According to him, DeBoer’s minimum requirement to save his job is that he cannot miss the playoffs for a second time in 3 years. But getting back to the playoffs isn’t enough if Alabama continues to suffer the kind of embarrassing losses it had last season.

Finally, DeBoer cannot afford a third straight four-loss season. After getting upset by teams like unranked Florida State and Oklahoma over his first two years, another sloppy four-loss run will put him in the danger zone. Still, all that criticism may end up doing more good than harm for Alabama.

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Although Finebaum and the rest of the college football world continue to question the Tide, DeBoer’s players are clearly taking a different approach. They’re embracing the doubt, using the low expectations as fuel and heading into the 2026 season with a massive chip on their shoulders.

As the upcoming campaign begins, the Crimson Tide are ready to answer Finebaum and the rest of the college football world on the field.