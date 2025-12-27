Alabama WR Shares Prized Possession He Received From Patriots Legend

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard was the center of attention against the Oklahoma Sooners. He hauled in what could be the play of the year in the December 19 CFP first-round showdown. And before the official accolades roll in, the gifts have already started pouring in for Bernard. Well, it had a touch of a New York Patriots legend.

“🔥🔥🔥,” read Bernard’s IG story on December 26 that featured a pair of gloves in a box.

A boomerang video captured Bernard opening the box, revealing a green mat shaped like a mini gridiron. Inside were white gloves emblazoned with ‘YOU GOT MOSSED!’ in purple, with a can’t-miss signature in black.

In addition, Bernard’s gift was signed by none other than Patriots legend Randy Moss.

Imago Credits: Germie Bernard Instagram

No. 9 Alabama fell behind 17-0 to No. 8 Oklahoma in the clash, only to storm back with 27 unanswered points. When Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer hit a fourth-quarter touchdown to cut the lead to three, Alabama needed a clutch drive. All eyes were on Bernard, and he didn’t disappoint.

With a 34-24 win, Alabama booked its trip to Pasadena, and it all started with Bernard’s 24-yard catch that paved the way for the game-clinching touchdown. Bernard went up with eight minutes, forty-four seconds left on second-and-four, launching into Jacobe Johnson’s coverage. Just enough clearance over the defender, he snatched Ty Simpson’s throw for a clutch grab.

Using Johnson’s momentum to his advantage, Bernard powered five yards past the catch and landed at Oklahoma’s 5-yard line. The defensive back tried to strip the ball, but the Alabama senior wasn’t giving it up on the road to Indiana.

After a heroic feat, Bernard’s prized gift reminds us why Randy Moss was in a league of his own. At 6-foot-4 with 4.2 speed, Moss dominated defenders and was a nightmare for coordinators alike. The New England Patriots receiver torched defenses for 16 touchdowns in 10 games, blowing past Stanley Morgan’s 1979 mark of 12.

Time and again, his electrifying catches proved that when a defensive back gets owned, the only word that fits is ‘Mossed.’ Moss’s on-field dominance was so profound that his name became a verb, immortalized in his ‘You Got Mossed’ segment on NFL Countdown, which showcases the week’s most jaw-dropping catches.

This week, Bernard got lucky to add Moss-signed gloves to his collection. Before him, Carnell Tate had also put on a Moss-worthy feat. The Ohio State Buckeyes’ wide receiver came up with a jaw-dropping touchdown in double coverage against the Wisconsin Badgers.

He closed the night with 111 yards on six catches and two touchdowns in Ohio State’s 34-0 rout, earning the prestigious gift from the legend.

The secret sauce of Germie Bernard and his NFL buzz

Bernard hauled in the circus catch against Oklahoma, and the numbers back it up. 97 targets, just one drop all year, and not a single clean miss without defensive interference. Tony Ball, Bernard’s mentor, pointed to body control as the authentic secret sauce behind reliable hands.

“You’ve got to have body control, you’ve got to see it, and then your hand placement has got to be consistent,” said Ball back in August. “That’s one of the first things I saw when we were doing the ball drills (during the 2025 offseason). His hand placement was consistent.”

Now, was the 2025 ride smooth? No way.

Bernard, linebacker QB Reese, and center Parker Brailsford were all tagged as probable on Alabama’s first three availability reports heading into the Auburn Tigers showdown.

Even before the year ended, Bernard was turning heads in NFL circles. Matt Miller called him a legitimate contender to be the top wide receiver drafted in the 2026 draft, alongside Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson. Lately, PFSN’s James Fregoza sees the Cleveland Browns as the perfect landing spot for Bernard.

“Germie Bernard doesn’t necessarily pop off the film for his physical traits, but he’s one of the most reliable pass catchers in the class, and that’s exactly what the doctor ordered for the Browns’ aerial assault,” explained Fregoza.

For now, Bernard’s enjoying the moment with a pair of Randy Moss-signed gloves.