Alabama’s Ryan Williams Ready to Pass the Torch With 3-Word Message to Lure 5-Star WR Away From USC, LSU, and Texas A&M

Let’s rewind to the post-Saban world real quick. After the GOAT dipped, everyone from analysts to fans was wondering—is Bama still Bama? They finished 9-3 in the regular season, then folded in the bowl game. Not exactly the stuff of legends. But even in a down year, the Tide found their next face of the program before he could even vote. His name? Ryan Williams. At 17, he was frying SEC DBs like he was back in Saraland cookouts. 48 catches. 865 yards. Game-winner against Georgia. And now? One of the cover boys of CFB 26 alongside Jeremiah Smith. But Ryan isn’t just here to eat—he’s already setting the table for who’s next.

Now, Ryan’s stepping into year two with a crown on his head and a message for the next one up. And who’s he handing that crown to? Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. The DeSoto kid who just reclassified from 2027 to 2026. Ryan, along with new QB Keelon Russell, played host this past week—and man, they rolled out the crimson carpet. June 1st, Ryan posts a story of Feaster bowing down—literally—as he passes the crown (emoji) to him. Caption? “Come Home Kid.”

Feaster’s no regular target either. Boobie Feaster still might be the fastest thing in Texas not riding a horse. 22.01 seconds in the 200-meter dash as a freshman. Over 50 offers. Texas, A&M, LSU, Oregon, Bama—you name it. But guess who’s now making the strongest case? Keelon Russell and Ryan Williams, that’s who. The two played full-on hosts during Feaster’s Bama visit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hayes Fawcett captured it all—Boobie flashing Bama jerseys, tossing up the signs with Russell, and vibing out with Williams like they already had a group chat going. That visit felt different. Not just photo ops. Not just recruit talk. It looked like Bama’s next monster trio in the making.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan “Boobie” Feaster (@boob1ee) Expand Post

Feaster’s résumé already reads like a varsity mixtape. 634 yards and 9 TDs as a freshman. Then leveled up to 855 yards and 14 TDs in 2024. Oh—and a state chip with DeSoto while averaging over 21 yards per grab. His jump to the 2026 class instantly turned heads, and Under Armour already came calling with an All-America invite. Now, after that visit, with Ryan Williams tossing crowns and Keelon Russell giving him the full Bryce Young-Jameson Williams combo treatment, all signs point toward a heavy Bama lean. USC, LSU, and A&M better keep trying hard.

Ryan Williams is seeing all red against the Vandy

Let’s talk about that night in Nashville. Vandy over Bama. Nah, not in hoops. In football. Their first dub over the Tide since Ronald Reagan was calling shots in the White House. That loss? Stung worse than a missed extra point.

“They played a better football game than us,” Williams told Jon Gruden. “They had a game-plan and they executed.” Respectful. But make no mistake—Williams remembers every second. He had 3 catches for 82 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown that should’ve flipped the game. Vandy chewed the clock for over 42 minutes. Picked off Milroe, forced a fumble, and kept Bama’s sideline iced for most of the night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That loss was one of four on the year—a tough pill for Kalen DeBoer in his first season. But for Williams, it lit a fire. Now, he isn’t just balling out for stat sheets. He’s hunting redemption.

When Gruden pressed about those Ls, Williams didn’t hesitate. “We don’t call them revenge games,” he said. “We gonna kill an ant with a sledgehammer this year.” Say less. Every team that embarrassed Bama in 2024? They’re on a hit list now. Vanderbilt? October 4th. Bryant-Denny. Circle it.

After going 9-4, Alabama knows what’s at stake. There are no moral victories in Tuscaloosa. This isn’t Purdue. This is the house that Julio, Amari, Waddle, and Smitty built. And Ryan? He’s trying to build his own wing. What’s crazy is how quickly Williams became the face. From a teenage breakout to the top recruiter in the WR room, he’s bridging eras. He saw what Saban built, but he’s rocking with DeBoer now. And bringing in Feaster? That’s bigger than just adding another 5-star. That’s a passing of the torch. And that’s a culture play.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So what now? Ryan Williams is prepping for another All-SEC campaign. He’s already projected as a top-10 pick in early 2027 mocks. But he isn’t moving solo. He wants to leave Bama in better hands. Ryan Williams and Boobie Feaster could literally feed families in 2026. So when Feaster finally picks up the phone and says he’s coming to Tuscaloosa? Just know—this thing started with a 3-word message and a digital crown passed from the King of Saraland to the Prince of DeSoto.