Alarming Days Ahead for Zach Calzada as Mark Stoops Forced to Make Tough Call for Kentucky

Development is supposed to be seen in the second year, not seventh, and certainly not from someone who has already logged three seasons of SEC football with Auburn and Texas A&M. That’s why there’s growing frustration in Lexington with starter Zach Calzada, whose fundamental struggles have become the centerpiece of Kentucky’s early-season narrative. The optics are brutal. Fans have gone so far as to question whether he “runs backwards like a juco transfer… we sure he played at A&M?!” And when the alternative is a local blue-chip in Cutter Boley, a Kentucky native with upside and years of eligibility left, it makes the decision to roll with Calzada feel even heavier on Mark Stoops’ shoulders.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, the second-guessing is louder than ever. Rivals’ Justin Rowland pointed out a fundamental flaw that popped up again in Saturday’s 30-23 loss to Ole Miss. “Calzada’s drop back numbers have been ugly this year. He needs to stay in the pocket here and keep the whole field open instead of naturally drift out and throw it away. He’s going to have to make more off schedule plays based on what we’ve seen.” In other words, Kentucky’s offense isn’t just stuck in neutral. It’s fighting against its own mechanics.

The tape doesn’t lie. Calzada’s tendency to drift 10 yards back on his drops turns routine plays into high-wire acts. It closes windows, compresses throwing lanes, and forces him to sling the ball on the run when a clean pocket is still intact. The Rebels’ defense didn’t have to work too hard. Calzada did the job for them by making every throw more difficult than it needed to be. That bad habit is compounded with another glaring issue. UK’s receivers simply aren’t getting separation. When your QB1 is running himself into tougher throws and your wideouts can’t create separation, the entire passing game collapses.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Calzada’s stat line reflected that breakdown. He went 15-for-30 for 149 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions before leaving the game. On the year, his numbers remain stagnant: 234 yards passing, zero touchdowns, and one interception. For someone who once authored one of the SEC’s biggest upsets, leading the Aggies past Nick Saban’s Alabama, it’s a sharp fall from grace. Injuries derailed his stint at Auburn. His stop at Incarnate Word barely registered, and now, at Kentucky, his career feels like it’s dangling by a thread.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s the brutal irony here. Calzada’s résumé still includes a night Aggie fans will never forget, but that history lesson isn’t doing much for Stoops’ program right now. Instead, the conversation has shifted toward what might have been if Boley had gotten the nod. Kentucky fans see in him, a promising recruit with homegrown ties and potential, and they’re watching Stoops double down on a veteran who looks anything but comfortable. That tension only grows with every stalled drive and wasted possession.

For Stoops, this is more than a QB decision—it’s survival mode. As one of the SEC’s longest-tenured coaches, he’s built credibility on player development and steady program growth. But sticking with Zach Calzada tests that reputation. Fans thought his choice signaled confidence, proof that Calzada gave Kentucky the best chance to win. Instead, the results have raised red flags and sparked questions about the program’s direction.

AD

Zach Calzada injury can derail Kentucky’s season

To top his issues off, Calzada didn’t even finish Kentucky’s 30-23 loss to Ole Miss. He left the field banged up, clutching what looked like an injury to his throwing shoulder, adding another wrinkle to an already messy situation for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During Monday’s media availability, Stoops couldn’t provide much clarity on Calzada’s condition. “I’m not sure,” he admitted when asked about his starter’s status. “Will not practice today.” Still, the head coach didn’t sound overly concerned long-term. “Has to get himself healthy and get himself back out there as soon as he can. He’ll be fine.”

That’s where things get interesting. If Calzada can’t go, true freshman Boley would be the next man up. Boley has barely dipped his toes in the water this season, completing 1 of 3 passes for 38 yards. It’s a small sample, but enough to intrigue a fan base eager to see what the hometown product can do with a real chance.