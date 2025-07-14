Biggest Uncommitted 5-Stars in the 2026 Class and the CFB Programs Trending for Them

The commitment dominoes haven’t all fallen yet, and that’s what makes the 2026 class so fascinating. While some blue-chip prospects have already pledged allegiance to their future programs, a handful of five-star phenoms are still on the board. These aren’t just elite athletes. They’re the kind of game-changers who can define a recruiting class and even tilt the future of a football program overnight.

It’s mid-July, and according to On3’s Industry Rankings, multiple five-star recruits are still on the board. Each holds the kind of promise that can anchor a roster for years to come. From coast to coast, schools are jockeying for position. They are building relationships, pitching depth charts, and pulling every NIL lever they can.

With so much talent still on the board, the 2026 cycle is far from settled. Because it’s not just about who’s still uncommitted, it’s about who’s chasing them. From NIL leverage to legacy pitches, here are five top prospects still on the board and the heavyweight programs fighting for their future.

1. Tyler Atkinson – Linebacker

At 6′2″ and 205 lbs, Tyler Atkinson is widely regarded as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class. As a junior from Grayson High School, he led the Rams to a Georgia Class 7A state championship. Tyler’s game is fast, fluid, and instinctive. He diagnoses plays quickly, closes hard, and rarely misses tackles. All this is combined with a hunger to be the best. “If you come in the mindset of ‘Oh, I’m good’ and get comfortable, now you’re going to have everybody that was under you pass you,” Tyler Atkinson said in his recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast. During his dominant 2024 campaign, Tyler Atkinson racked up 166 tackles, 32 TFLs, and 13 sacks.

via Imago Tyler Atkinson

Now, four national powers are battling for his commitment. Georgia, Clemson, Oregon, and Texas. The Bulldogs are in the lead. They are pushing hard to keep the in-state phenom home by banking on long-standing ties with the Grayson program. Clemson has tried to make a strong impression with their defensive traditions and coaching continuity. Oregon impressed Atkinson during his June visit to Eugene. Finally, the Longhorns are hoping that his summer training experience in Austin can tilt the race in their favor.

2. Savion Hiter – Running Back

The crown for the top running back recruit for the 2026 class goes to Savion Hiter from Louisa County High School in Mineral, Virginia. During his junior season, he stunned recruits by rushing for 1,698 yards, averaging 10.8 yards per carry. He topped that with 26 rushing touchdowns. At 5′11″ and 200 lbs, this dynamic athlete is on the radar of every college program in the country.

Now, the competition for Hiter’s commitment includes four elite programs: Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee. Insiders suggest Michigan as the clear frontrunner. Hiter spoke about his experience at Ann Arbor. “It was fun. I got to connect with Coach Tony (Alford) and the rest of the staff.” On a later visit, Michigan even staged a high-profile “handoff photo op” with five-star QB Bryce Underwood, hinting at a potential future pairing.

3. Bralan Womack – Safety

The top safety in the 2026 class hails from Hartfield Academy in Brandon, Mississippi. A two-way standout, the 6-foot, 200 lbs junior was named Mississippi’s Gatorade Player of the Year after racking up 39 tackles and 8 interceptions in 2024, while notching 54 passes for 1,045 yards and 13 TDs on offense. Analysts rave about his elite instincts and dynamic play-making.

Bralan Womack has set his official commitment date for Saturday, August 23, which will be livestreamed on the 247Sports YouTube channel. He’ll choose from a Final Four that includes Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, and Texas A&M. The Buckeyes and the Tigers appear to be frontrunners. “Me and Coach Rushing are tight,” Womack said of Auburn safeties coach TJ Rushing. “His kids and his wife, our family, is close. I’m not just talking to his family. My mom hangs out with her.” It is yet to be seen if this personal connection puts the tigers over the rest.

4. Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones – Edge

Listed at 6′3″ and 245 lbs, Anthony Jones from St. Paul’s Episcopal (Mobile, AL) is among the truly elite pass‑rushers. Ranked third overall at his position, he showcases a powerful edge rush ability. This shows in his game as he recorded 84 tackles, 16 sacks, and 18 tackles for loss in his junior year. His explosive athleticism, elite burst, and dominant pass-rushing toolkit set him apart among his peers.

Jones’ recruitment has officially been narrowed to three teams: Alabama, Oregon, and Texas A&M. But according to insiders, this is shaping into a two-horse race between Alabama and Oregon. Jones grew up a Crimson Tide fan and spoke positively to On3 about his feelings on Alabama. “It always feels great, just growing up being a ‘Bama fan, watching them on TV, and just being able to be in there in person, it feels even better than seeing it on TV. It’s a great vibe and atmosphere up there.” But Oregon is still firmly in the mix. The Ducks’ recent surge in national recruiting power under Dan Lanning has made them a legitimate contender in SEC territory. With a decision likely looming later this year, Jones’ commitment could be one of the biggest swings in the 2026 class.

5. Darius Gray – Interior Offensive Lineman

Darius Gray has firmly established himself as the nation’s top interior offensive lineman. His combination of power, mobility, and technical polish has drawn widespread praise, casting him as a foundational piece for any program’s future. At 6′3″ and 285 lbs, the student from St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, VA, is a multi-sport talent. He earned co-Prep League Player of the Year honors in both football and basketball.

Gray has cut his list to a Final Five: Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Among them, the Gamecocks have made the most noise. Most insiders in the recruiting industry see this race between South Carolina and LSU. “They have been the longest relationship possible,” Gray told Sports Illustrated. “I think the most important thing to me is how everyone remained the same.” That consistency could prove crucial as he nears a decision.

Each of these five-star recruits brings leverage, momentum, and the kind of upside college programs love to build around. As decisions loom, one thing is clear: the final stretch of this recruiting race is going to be just as unpredictable as the journey so far.