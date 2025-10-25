Alarming Signs for Sam Leavitt as ASU Offense Struggles Amid Bid for Big 12

Last week, Kenny Dillingham’s Arizona State squad pulled off their biggest upset of the season. They took down the formerly No. 7 ranked Joey McGuire’s undefeated Texas Tech team in a 26–22 thriller. It was the Sun Devils’ first win over an AP top-10 opponent in nearly six years. However, that win came at a great price. This could derail their offense and ruin their shot at back-to-back Big 12 championship aspirations.

Earlier this week, ASU confirmed that Jordyn Tyson won’t be playing against Houston following an injury he sustained against Texas Tech. Tyson was absolutely cooking the Red Raiders’ defensive backs before going down with a hamstring injury. The Sun Devils’ WR1 caught 10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. He’s been the team’s top receiver all season, leading the conference in catches and ranking third nationally with 57 receptions. Tyson also has eight touchdown grabs (tied for second in the FBS) and 628 receiving yards, making him a critical piece of Arizona State’s offense.

Notably, Tyson is the only ASU receiver to catch a touchdown from Leavitt this season. Needless to say, Sun Devils fans have every reason to worry heading into Week 9 without him. On October 25th, college football insiders Bud Crawford and Emory Hunt joined CBS Sports to break down the fallout from Tyson’s injury and what it means for ASU’s offense from now on, especially against the Cougars.

Bud started off by saying, “This is alarming news for their offense. Richard, I mean, like you said, Tyson has nearly three times the amount of targets, 59 catches on the year, three times the next closest wideout the Sun Devils have. So this is a major problem offensively. You look at what he did last week against Texas, taking that upset win. 10 catches in that game, a couple big receptions late. Who’s going to step up as Sam Leavitt’s go-to target on third down? That’s my primary question.”

Tyson’s absence will be most noticeable in the red zone. ASU already ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 in third-down conversions at just 34.2%. And if it wasn’t for Tyson’s 33-yard fourth-down catch last week, the Sun Devils might not have escaped with a win. Without him, they could struggle to finish drives, forcing them to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns.

The Sun Devils are 5–2 right now, and they can’t afford another loss this season. Someone needs to step up and become the new Robin to Sam Leavitt’s Batman against Houston. Enter tight end Chamon Metayer.

The 6’5 tight-end is more of a glorified pass-catcher than a traditional blocker, who also happens to be a reliable target near the goal line. The Florida native has caught 21 receptions for 226 yards and a touchdown. And the team might also rely more on the run or spread the ball around to keep Houston’s defense guessing. While losing Tyson is a big blow, smart play-calling and contributions from other players can help the Sun Devils stay competitive until their star receiver returns. So what does the big boss have to say about Jordyn Tyson‘s injury?

Kenny Dillingham on Jordyn Tyson’s injury and contingency plan

Head coach Kenny Dillingham downplayed the focus on injuries, saying, “Nobody cares. We’ve got to work to get healthy, and we’ve got to go out there and fight and compete.” It’s unclear whether Tyson will be ready for next week’s game against Iowa State, a rematch of last year’s Big 12 championship. Even with Tyson’s uncertain status, Arizona State has other options at receiver outside Chamon Metayer.

Jaren Hamilton, the Alabama transfer, had a big game against Texas Tech, catching three passes for 101 yards. Hamilton has had an inconsistent season, but he could become Leavitt’s main target this weekend. Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo said, “Jaren’s a guy who’s constantly found a niche each week. We’ve slowly gotten him back into the groove… He’s an explosive player. We’re trying to find ways to get him the ball downfield, which we’re doing more often.” Hamilton’s ability to make big plays could help fill the gap left by Tyson.

Leavitt will also face a tough Houston defense, which has recorded 17 sacks this season and limited opponents to just 3.3 yards per carry. Dillingham is keeping practices intense and physical, saying the team isn’t backing down, even with injuries and roster concerns. The Sun Devils continue to prepare hard, wearing pads and hitting in practice, showing they’re focused on staying competitive no matter the obstacles.