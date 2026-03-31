Alex Golesh Sets Uncompromising Demands for Auburn Football as Tigers’ All-New Approach Gets Confirmed

Within just two months of hiring Alex Golesh at the Plains, the Auburn Tigers all of the sudden look like a serious program – something we haven’t seen since 2013, and certainly not in Hugh Freeze’s tenure. For the Tigers’ new head honcho, culture is everything and more, and he’s ready to go any miles to protect it.

“So my job daily, coming in here, is to make sure the entire program is at a standard. And I joke about it, but like every day, take your gloves off and you are in a complete and utter 12-round bout to protect the culture of this place,” Alex Golesh stated his uncompromising demand. “Which is why I think sometimes maybe I don’t necessarily care about what the other side of the forest looks like. All I care about is right now, I’m gonna protect our culture in every imaginable way.”

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Alex Golesh’s main mission this spring is to protect the culture by making sure everything in the team is done the right way every single day. Unlike 80% of the Power 4 coaches, to him, culture isn’t another vague concept or mumbo jumbo on a wall in the locker-room. It’s a living standard. He lives by the rule that “what you allow becomes your culture,” meaning that if he lets even a small detail like a player’s energy or attire slide, the entire program’s foundation begins to crack.

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The Auburn Tigers have been in a slump for almost a decade now. The Tigers haven’t had one winning season since 2017. To pull the Tigers out of their slump, Golesh promised that Auburn will be the “most violent freaking team” and the “hardest working, toughest, grittiest program” in the country.

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During the 2026 spring ball sessions, he’s been preaching about a “player-driven” program. The idea is that while the coaches set the bar, the real magic happens when the players start holding each other accountable. He simply doesn’t care about what outsiders, like other teams or the media are doing or saying. His focus is only on his own team.

The first order of business Golesh did was get rid of half-beats and entitlements. He brought 39 new faces, including 13 transfers who followed him from South Florida. To ensure this new culture doesn’t lose its “Auburn soul,” Golesh built a coaching staff that blends his trusted inner circle with program legends. He convinced former Auburn national champion Kodi Burns to serve as Associate Head Coach and also act as his right-hand man. He doubled down and retained defensive coordinator and interim head coach DJ Durkin.

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Golesh also understands that a championship culture needs deep local roots, which is why he’s obsessed with a 250-mile recruiting radius around Auburn. He has publicly vowed to outwork every other coach in the country within this footprint, which covers six states including talent-rich areas of Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

To make sure everyone is aligned with this mantra, the former Tennessee OC hung a new slogan all across the locker room and facility.

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Auburn Tigers’s slogan for success

Auburn head coach Alex Golesh is not someone who usually believes in slogans or catchy phrases. In his view, many of them sound good but don’t really mean anything when it comes to real football work. He made that clear when he said, “What’s the difference between s*** on a wall and how you actually go about your program?” For Golesh, actions matter much more than words, and he wants his players to focus on what they do every day rather than what they say.

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Even with that mindset, one phrase has become very important inside Auburn’s program: “Be who you say you are.” You can see it all around the team’s practice facility. The meaning behind it is simple and direct. Players often talk about their goals, like being leaders, working hard, or helping the team win. But Golesh wants them to go beyond just talking. Basically, he’s preaching only talk the talk if you can walk the talk.

“Every single person that comes into this program says they want to do something.. Being who you say you are is living it.”

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He first started using this phrase when he first started coaching at lowa State, and it stuck with him since then, over the years. The phrase also helps teammates hold each other accountable in a simple way. If someone is not giving full effort or not doing what they promised, others can remind them by saying, “Be who you say you are.”

Golesh explained it as a quick and easy way to keep standards high across the team. It creates a sense of responsibility, where players push each other to stay true to their word without needing long speeches or complicated rules.

For Auburn, the focus right now is on doing small things correctly during spring practice. Golesh believes if the Tigers can master the discipline of the “little things” the right way now, the big wins in the SEC and eventually a national championship will naturally follow.