Amid Major Flip Threat From Michigan, Georgia Commit Drops Huge Update on His CFB Future

Well, there are already too many things on Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore’s plate. He is yet to prove himself and match up to the standards of his predecessor, Jim Harbaugh. However, the proving part can wait. For now, Moore got to save his seat. Already, he is facing a two-game suspension this season. Thanks to his involvement in the sign-stealing controversy ft. Connor Stalions. Does that mean Moore is leaving everything in the hands of the universe when it comes to recruiting? Absolutely not. The Michigan head coach got a massive boost to his ego as a recruiter by flipping the No.1 QB recruit, Bryce Underwood, last season. So much so, that this season he has pinned his focus on some targets that he wants to flip. But their plan to chase the Georgia commit came to an end, as he shut down his commitment.

The young chap who robbed Moore of his goodnight’s sleep is four-star WR Brady Marchese. And do you know what made this chase more interesting for the Wolverines’ head coach? Marchese is a Georgia commit. Right now, Kirby Smart and co. must be on cloud nine. After all, they have been able to win back the trust of 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who had decommitted from Athens a few months back. Interestingly, Moore was also running the race to land him. While his Curtis dream did not come true, it made the hunger to woo Marchese 100x more. But poor Moore! On June 10, Hayes Fawcett tweeted, “BREAKING: Four-Star WR Brady Marchese has shut down his recruitment and will stick with Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits “Georgia is Home. Go Dawgs!””

As Ethan McDowell reported, the Georgia commit arrived in Ann Arbor on May 29, starting his Michigan official visit the next day. Moore’s squad had ranked high in the 4-star’s list ever since they offered him in January. The Cartersville (Ga.) High star left campus with plans to visit Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina. The 250th-best player in the country, and the 29th-best player in the state of Georgia, has been committed to the Bulldogs since March. People assumed it to be NIL for Marchese, giving Moore a chance. That’s not the case, a source told The Wolverine. Michigan prioritized Marchese as a player and a person, and that was making the difference there. But ultimately, the chase went in vain.

Smart got to keep Marchese, who caught 44 passes for 1,051 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 23.9 yards per catch. The 4-star left a mark, posting solid track times this spring, clocking a 10.92 100-meter dash. His fall numbers also did rounds as he clocked 22 miles per hour during a game. Marchese became the 13th commitment of Georgia’s 2026 class after they picked up commitments from Justice Fitzpatrick and Zachary Lewis. But is the game over for Moore? No way. He has got another hot target on his radar.

Sherrone Moore is praying not to repeat the ‘Marchese Miss’ for a 3-star target

If learning about Georgia’s 13 commitments for the 2026 class makes you feel giddy, then hold on. Lincoln Riley’s USC has locked in 28 recruits, holding the first position in On3’s 2026 Industry Rankings. Then there is Clemson running high with 18 recruits, and Notre Dame with 16. Amidst this, Moore’s Michigan is running thin with only nine recruits. So, the Wolverines are desperate to bulk it up. And has set their eyes on the former Penn State Nittany Lions commit, Jerquaden Guilford.

On June 5, On3 analyst EJ Holland revealed, “Michigan is looking to make a move with former Penn State WR commit Jerquaden Guilford.” The young chap had some important dates lined up over the past few weeks. Starting with Indiana, he was at Ann Arbor on June 6 and will be flying off to Tennessee on June 13, and to Ohio State on June 20. Moore’s offer came when Guilford was still committed to James Franklin’s squad. The three-star wide receiver from Northrop High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions in December 2024, only to flip two months later. Now, will it be a miss for Moore just as Marchese?

Michigan is not willing to think about the consequences. As of now, they are investing in their wooing mission. Holland reported, “U-M wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy has done a great job of developing a relationship with him and those around him. We should have more clarity on where U-M stands after the visit.” While Sherrone Moore and Michigan are yet to catch up with the 2026 recruiting train, they are already running after the nation’s top defensive star, Jalen Brewster of the 2027 class. The storm brews around him—can Moore still cast a strong recruiting net?