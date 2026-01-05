Andrew Luck Set to Bring Fired SEC Coach to Stanford for Major Defensive Role

The Stanford Cardinals hit the jackpot by bringing alum Andrew Luck back as general manager. More than a year into the role, he’s still grinding to stack the program. And that trail led Luck straight to former Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, a name familiar from Steve Sarkisian’s cancelled list.

“SOURCES: Pete Kwiatkowski, the former Washington and Texas DC, has emerged as a strong candidate for Stanford’s defensive coordinator job,” reported The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman on January 4.

On December 18, Sarkisian announced he would not be bringing back Kwiatkowski. This was indeed a tough split, as Kwiatkowski had held the position of defensive coordinator on the Longhorns’ squad since 2021. Looked like the Texas head coach already had an option ready in his mind.

Will Muschamp, who served as Texas’s defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2010, filled in Kwiatkowski’s spot. The timing turns out to be sweet for Luck. Stanford hired Tavita Pritchard, their alum and assistant coach, as the head coach in November 2025.

But the Cardinals still don’t have a single assistant coach officially hired. Amidst this, Luck’s program lost its defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach, Bobby April, to the Minnesota Gophers. But what makes the newly fired Longhorns coach come under Luck’s radar?

Fresh off a 2023 Broyles Award semifinalist nod, Kwiatkowski orchestrated a leap forward for Texas’ defense in Year 3 on the Forty Acres. Anchored by T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II, the Longhorns turned the run game into a dead end, surrendering only 82.4 yards per game, third-best in the country.

They kept eight teams below 100 rushing yards. Luck’s hot target capped his run as a 2024 Broyles Award finalist after engineering a Longhorn defense that ranked third nationally in scoring defense (15.3 ppg) and total defense, allowing an SEC-best 283.4 yards per game.

Moreover, Texas also led the league with 31 takeaways, second-most in the FBS, highlighted by a nation-best 22 interceptions. They averaged nearly three sacks per game (2.88).

Even if the stats and records were not enough to convince Luck about Kwiatkowski’s greatness, the Longhorns’ players’ reaction must have done the job.

“That one hurt a little bit,” said Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons, before the Citrus Bowl. “With PK [Pete Kwiatkowski] being my coach, coming in from high school, putting me in the right positions to go make plays and stuff like that.”

Kwiatkowski arrived in Austin late in the hiring cycle, brought aboard after a call from the tight ends coach, Jeff Banks. Sarkisian had already built out most of his defensive staff in Austin after striking out on multiple top targets.

Even with the on-field success that followed (Big 12 hardware, an SEC title game berth, and consecutive CFP semifinal appearances), the firing decision exposed a stark reality. Kwiatkowski was never Sarkisian’s first choice nearly five years ago.

While the ex-Longhorns coach is in the market, Luck needs to hurry up.

Andrew Luck is not alone in the chase to land Pete Kwiatkowski

As Luck might be pinning his focus on Kwiatkowski, the USC Trojans are also running the race. Lincoln Riley will have to fill the defensive coordinator role after D’Anton Lynn took the job at his alma mater, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Why might Luck lose the race to the Trojans? USC buzz followed the former Texas defensive coordinator, fueled by his longstanding relationship with Athletic Director Jen Cohen, dating back to their days at the University of Washington.

The Trojans were not the only competitors that Luck feared. However, he can now release a big sigh of relief.

When Texas fired Kwiatkowski, the Penn State Nittany Lions were also in the market looking for a defensive coordinator. However, that gate closed as they hired Lynn to be the first defensive coordinator in the Matt Campbell era.

While Luck keeps his focus on bolstering the coaching pedigree, the players’ roster demands his attention as well. After improving to 4-8 in 2025 following four straight 3-9 seasons, Stanford’s rebuild is still very much a work in progress.

Even with a new head coach in place, Luck and company have already felt their first transfer portal gut punch of the season. Wide receiver Jason Thompson has also hit the transfer portal.

First came the head coach hire. Now, Andrew Luck aims to lock down Pete Kwiatkowski, a move that might be the reason players stay committed to Stanford.