Arch Manning Made the Scapegoat After Fernando Mendoza Impact Fails to Impress NFL Legend

A text message from Arch Manning’s dad, Cooper Manning, reached ESPN’s Dave Wilson in December. It read, “Arch is playing football at Texas next year.” But who would have presumed Arch’s decision to return for yet another season would make him the scapegoat? Without Arch declaring, Newton isn’t sold on this year’s draft class, even after Fernando Mendoza’s heroic season.

“This is the absolute worst quarterback draft class in the last two decades,” said Newton on the 4th&1 with Cam Newton podcast on March 4. “You want to know who’s to blame? Arch Manning.”

The co-host looked confused since Arch had not even applied for this year’s NFL Draft. That’s when Newton clarified things.

“Exactly,” said Newton. “He was supposed to be. What Arch Manning was supposed to be was everything that Fernando Mendoza was.”

Newton later clarified his comment, insisting his remarks weren’t a shot at Arch’s talent. According to him, his remarks weren’t shots at Arch’s talent. Rather, it was about the burden he carries because of his last name: being the grandson of NFL legend Archie Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning.

“This is not a beat on Arch Manning not being a good football player,” said Newton. “This debate is about Arch Manning not developing fast enough to be what everybody, including myself, expected him to be… You’ve got all these different quarterbacks, and it’s like, ‘Okay. I don’t really see any franchise quarterbacks.’”

While Newton blamed Manning for a weak QB class, the performance of players like Fernando Mendoza tells a different story. Mendoza had a heroic season for Indiana. He completed a full circle: winning the Heisman, the National Championship, and a 16-0 record. His achievement made him one of 18 players to win both the Heisman and Natty in the same year. The praise is expected, as Newton had a similar journey. Back in 2011, he carried Auburn to the Natty, lifted the bronze beauty, and then went No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers.

For Cam, though, Mendoza’s collegiate success didn’t automatically translate to pro-readiness. The real debate, in Newton’s eyes, is about which of these players can be a true franchise-level candidate. He remains unconvinced by the current pool featuring Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Alabama’s Ty Simpson, a former top recruit still trying to prove himself. It also features Miami’s Carson Beck, known for his accuracy but questioned for his arm strength, and Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia, who’s making headlines on and off the gridiron. Turns out Newton sees “franchise level” talent in none of them.

The debate over whether Manning had a productive season is up in the air. His season was a tale of two halves. Despite a rocky start with five interceptions and a 59.3 QBR, Manning finished strong. He finished the year with a 61.4% completion rate, 3,163 yards, and 26 touchdowns, proving he’s still worth considering. The 399 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns were a bonus considering the impact he had throughout the season.

Sure, there were some unpolished performances, a few misfires, a handful of missed reads. But the growth curve did not dip. Arch flashed arm strength and kept extending plays with his legs. All this added to the draft buzz, which he rained on later. With Arch projected to be in the 2027 NFL Draft class, Newton already dropped his prediction.

“The decision for Arch Manning to go back to Texas now can potentially put the 2027 quarterback class better than we probably have ever seen,” said the legend.

It won’t come easy, though. The lofty expectations for Manning could make him a top prospect or another one who crumbled under pressure.

The 2026 season raises the expectations for Arch Manning

While legends like Newton expected Arch to chase the pros this season, the pressure on the quarterback has increased. However, recent praise from prominent analysts should provide plenty of motivation for the offseason.

Cody Nagel of CBS Sports rolled out his SEC quarterback power rankings for 2026. According to the list, Arch is the top pick. He described Arch’s athleticism as “often overlooked,” going a step further by labeling him the most physically gifted quarterback the Manning family has ever produced.

At the same time, we see how Danny Kanell often speaks out against SEC bias. However, he ranked Texas’s Arch as No. 1 on his list of Top 10 returning starters at quarterback. It’s the same list that the analyst got called out by Rhett Lashlee for omitting SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings.

Armed with last year’s battle scars and backed by a strong defense reloaded via the portal, Arch Manning will have to develop into a top pick. Will he be able to live up to Cam Newton’s high expectations for the next draft? Only time will tell.