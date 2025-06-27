brand-logo
Arch Manning Reveals QB Role Model After Earning Praise From Heisman Favorite

BySoheli Tarafdar

Jun 26, 2025 | 9:01 PM EDT

When you have taken one of the most critical men in college football, Paul Finebaum, into your confidence, then you know your job is half done. While quarterbacks who have been playing for years still struggle to enter Finebaum’s good books, 21-year-old Arch Manning has been a lucky chap. “I think he’s [Manning] going to be the best quarterback at Texas since Colt McCoy,” the ESPN analyst boldly stated. Not just this, on another occasion, he shared, “They have Arch Manning, in case you have not gotten that email from the front office. He is expected to be much better than Quinn Ewers.”

But doubt still looms for Manning over the ‘proving himself’ part. That’s because the quarterback has excelled against weaker opponents; his ability to consistently perform under pressure against top-level defenses remains unproven. However, that did not lessen his thirst to grab his spot. And whenever he was in dire need of any suggestion, he had his role model on speed dial. That’s none other than Garrett Nussmeier

“It’s cool having a guy like Nuss to look up to. He kind of had the same situation as me, just sitting for a few years, then going to play, and he played well. I’ve watched a lot of his film. He’s a good player, so it’s fun to look up to him,” said Manning about his LSU Tigers’ hero. While here the Texas Longhorns quarterback sees someone as an inspiration, he has inspired someone else. His fellow Heisman competitor, Cade Klubnik.

(This is a developing story…)   

Is Arch Manning the next big thing, or just another overhyped quarterback in college football?

