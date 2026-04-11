Arch Manning’s Father Reveals He Made 700K Sacrifice For Lent

Sacrifice builds you for success, and no one knows it better than Arch Manning. First, he waited two years behind Quinn Ewers for his chance, and now he has made another major sacrifice to give back to his beliefs, as his father revealed the 700K sacrifice he made for Lent.

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After waiting two years behind Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning finally broke through last season, and he intends to continue getting better at his craft. This kind of discipline shows that he is using his time to stay ready instead of getting distracted.

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“I mean, he’s 21 now, and he doesn’t even resemble the kid that went off to school. You know, he gave up social media for Lent, and I loved it,” Cooper Manning said on the UT Stampede podcast. “He called me more than I’ve ever been called a like, because he couldn’t get on his phone, and he goes, Dad, I think I like who I am better, not, you know, scrolling around. And so I think he’s just growing up and, you know, having new interests and evolving. And I think that’s what college is about.”

“And I think that’s why it’s important to stay, you know, stay a while and be a, you know, turn into a, you know, watch a young man turn into a man, and I think he’s really lucky to have his brother there.” Cooper Manning added.

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Rather than a traditional Lenten sacrifice, the Longhorns quarterback opted for a complete digital detox. He ghosted a combined 714,000 followers across Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok to focus on himself, his family, and God. Manning’s break from social media also shows the focus and patience a young QB needs while getting ready for a bigger role at Texas.

For those of you who are not familiar, Lent is basically a 40-day spiritual “reset” button that Christians use to get ready for Easter. It starts on Ash Wednesday and is modeled after the story of Jesus spending 40 days in the desert fasting and praying. The whole point of Lent is “giving something up.” You’ll see people ditching things like soda, social media, or chocolate to show they have self-control and to keep their focus on God.

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It’s honestly wild to hear Cooper Manning talk about how much Arch has changed since moving to Austin. He even said the 21-year-old he chats with today doesn’t resemble the 16-year-old kid he used to haul around on recruiting trips.

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Cooper was pretty stoked about the move, explaining that it wasn’t just some religious rule. But a way for Arch to step back from being a “brand” and actually just be a regular person for a while.

The coolest part of the whole transcript is how this “digital detox” actually brought the family closer through old-school phone calls. Without the distraction of scrolling through feeds, the digital detox actually brought the family closer. Cooper joked that he has never received so many phone calls from his son, noting how much he enjoys simply having real, old-school conversations with him.

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What it could mean for Arch Manning at Texas

During one of those father-son talks, Arch had a pretty deep realization. He outright said to his pops, “I think I like who I am better” when he’s not constantly plugged into the internet. Cooper also gave Arch a lot of credit for branching out and becoming a “Texas Cowboy.” Which basically means he’s meeting people from all different walks of life at the university instead of just sticking to the football locker room.

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His dad thinks that’s exactly what the college experience is supposed to be. The family dynamic plays a huge role in this, too, especially with Arch’s brother, Heid (Don’t worry, this one’s not playing ball), being right there in Texas with him. In the end, you can tell Cooper is just a super proud dad who’s happy his son is finally “coming into his own.”

He loves that the guy on the other end of the phone now is mature, thoughtful, and actually enjoys a real conversation. The time offline has allowed Arch Manning to branch out on campus alongside his younger brother, Heid. For Cooper, watching his son mature into a thoughtful young man who values real-world connections over digital engagement has made the 40-day follower sacrifice entirely worth it.