Arch Manning’s 2026 Future Confirmed After Steve Sarkisian Doubts

The judgment day for Arch Manning’s future has finally arrived. After the last couple of weeks of awkward uncertainty and draft rumors hovering around Arch Manning’s name, Longhorns fans can finally get a good night’s sleep.

On Monday, Texas Longhorns insider Chip Brown hopped onto X and shared the Texas Longhorns’ biggest offseason win. “BREAKING: Quarterback Arch Manning will return to #Texas for the 2026 season, a source close to the situation told @Horns247.”

This puts plenty of talk about him potentially jumping to the NFL early to bed. Head coach Steve Sarkisian recently addressed the situation jokingly, saying he’s yet to have a sit-down, man-to-man conversation: “I haven’t asked him about his 2026 plans… I feel pretty good about it, but we’ll see.”

Now it’s pretty evident that Sark and his QB1 will return to lead the Longhorns in their third year in the SEC after a rollercoaster Year 2. Arch’s 2025 season was one for the comeback books. He walked into a hurricane of hype, with some analysts like Paul Finebaum calling him the best QB to ever grace college football realm before he had even taken a meaningful snap.

For a good minute, the naysayers looked right about Manning.

He looked jittery in the season-opening loss to Ohio State. The Texas offense struggled to find its identity as they transitioned away from the Quinn Ewers era. At one point, the Longhorns even dropped out of the rankings for weeks. The college football world rushed to label Arch Manning the “biggest flop” in history.

But luckily, the Manning genes started to kick in around mid-season. After a confidence-boosting win over rival Oklahoma, Arch began to settle in and play like the star everyone expected out of him.

He stopped playing “in a hurry” and started trusting his offensive line. The Longhorns ended their season winning six out of seven games. Their only loss coming against Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs, which is understandable.

They made their way back into the top 10 rankings. Although the Longhorns didn’t make the playoffs. But they sure now know exactly where they stand after taking the field and knocking the former No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies out of the SEC title game.

If you look at his (Arch’s) numbers from the second half of the season (five games), his story screams Heisman in the making. Manning accounted for 18 total touchdowns, nearly 1,600 yards, and just two interceptions, while completing 66.6% of his passes. Looking ahead to 2026, Arch is already locked in for frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, according to Yahoo.

The Manning family has always leaned toward a four-year development plan. Plus, with the massive NIL money he’s earning in Austin (over $6 million), there’s zero rush to go pro.

For Texas fans, this is the best news possible: their franchise quarterback is coming back for “Step 4” of the plan, to lead them for their very-long awaited national championship.

Needs and pre-requisite for the Longhorns’ natty run

To set Arch Manning and the Longhorns up for a 2026 national title run, Steve Sarkisian needs to do two things this offseason.

1) Fix the offensive line.

Texas has to spend some dough up front. Arch took way too many shots in 2025. Getting sacked 23 times by SEC defenses is the college version of Joe Burrow getting beat up by AFC defenses. That cannot happen again if Texas is serious.

Sark is expected to hit the transfer portal hard to find a couple of experienced interior linemen. They could bring in three to four guys, like Jake Renfro from Cincinnati. They can also even test the waters with Ben Murawski (the No. 1 offensive lineman per 247Sports) from UConn.

The goal is simple: give Arch more time in the pocket and open up better running lanes. A brick-wall offensive line is the core foundation of any national title contender.

Second, they need to add more firepower to the receiving corps. With Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V returning, adding S-tier talent like Nick Marsh or Israel Polk would do wonders for the Longhorns’ national title push.